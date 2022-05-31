ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Fetus found at Adams County industrial wastewater treatment plant

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Adams County authorities recovered the remains of a 16-week-old fetus at the industrial wastewater treatment facility on River Terminal Road.

The Natchez Democrat reported the fetus, which appears to have been discarded, was found inside a drainage system at the facility on Tuesday, May 31.

Detention center sergeant accused of choking, hitting teen inmate in Pensacola

Adams County Coroner James Lee recovered the remains. He contacted the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy and DNA samples, but they refused the case.

Lee said the Adams County sheriff was given the authorization to sent the fetus to another lab for DNA and disposal.

Natchez Democrat

Sheriff: Multiple drains could have brought fetus to wastewater plant

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating how the remains of what appears to be a 16-week-old fetus were deposited at a Natchez wastewater treatment plant on River Terminal Road. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the Adams County Sheriff’s Office called him to respond...
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Homeowner screamed and fired a warning shot before ultimately killing home intruder, police report

A Mississippi homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into a residence Friday morning, police report. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 6 a.m. Friday morning about an unwanted person on Johnson Circle. As officers were on their way, the caller remained on the phone with 911 as the situation escalated, Adams County Sheriff TravisPatten said.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff, ATF investigating theft of truck, cartons of cigarettes

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from employees of the Vicksburg Specialty Company just after 5 a.m. on Thursday. Employees reported that it appeared someone had broken into the business, at the 200 block of Oak Ridge Road, during the night. Employees said the person or persons had stolen one of the company trucks as well as many cartons of cigarettes, although inventory is not yet complete.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested on drug charges in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and woman were arrested on drug charges in Pike County on Wednesday, June 1. Deputies said they received information about possible criminal activity on Cedar Hill Lane. They said Edward Heaton was in possession of about 16 grams of meth. Additionally, Courtney Welch was charged with possession of […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Ex-Riverwalk employee indicted for cheating at gambling

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Riverwalk Casino employee has been indicted for cheating at gambling. Vicksburg Daily News reported Valinda Jackson has been accused of using her position as an electronic craps dealer to change the number rolled by manually entering the wrong numbers into the system, resulting in money lost by the casino. […]
WJTV 12

Non-profit wants to bring 3 charter schools to Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A non-profit wants to establish three new charter schools in Natchez-Adams County. The Natchez Democrat reported the applications for the schools were submitted on Friday. Marvin Jeter III, Ph.D., a member of Natchez United and the nonprofit Natchez-Adams Educational Development Foundation, submitted the application. The proposed charter schools include one for […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Fort Necessity man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 3, 2022, 23-year-old Preston Ryan Eckard was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. In December 2020, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s deputies began an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Eckard. Authorities were able to obtain video evidence of Eckard selling methamphetamine in January 2021 […]
FORT NECESSITY, LA
News Break
Politics
vicksburgnews.com

Former casino employee indicted for cheating at gambling

A former casino worker has been indicted for cheating at gambling, a felony, at Riverwalk Casino in Vicksburg. Valinda Jackson, who was employed at Riverwalk, allegedly used her position as an electronic craps dealer to change the number rolled by the manually entering the wrong numbers into the system resulting in money lost by the casino.
VICKSBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

Contraflow: What to know for 2022 hurricane season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As hurricane season begins, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are reminding Mississippians of contraflow protocol. Contraflow protocols would be initiated in the event of a powerful hurricane on the Gulf Coast. Protocols could also be initiated if the greater New Orleans area faces a mandatory evacuation due to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman arrested for armed robbery at Carter Jewelers in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman in connection to an armed robbery that happened at Carter Jewelers. The robbery happened on Thursday, May 26 at the store on Pemberton Square Boulevard. An employee told police a woman wanted to see a ring from the glass case. Police said the woman, who was […]
VICKSBURG, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi Teens get opportunity to see how the FBI works

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Teens of Mississippi, if you want to get an inside look at the work done by the FBI, here’s your chance. 13-17-year-olds can now apply to the Jackson Field Office FBI Teen Academy. This two-day program provides a behind-the-scene experience on topics about violent crimes,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MHP responds to 4 deadly crashes during 2022 Memorial Day enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s (MHP) 2022 Memorial Day Holiday TravelEnforcement Period, troopers responded to four deadly crashes. The crashes occurred in Stone, Washington, Claiborne and Yazoo counties. During the enforcement period, MHP issued a total of 15,263 citations, made 375 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 1,615 motorists for seatbelt […]
Daily Leader

Jail docket: Magnolia man arrested for DUI, fleeing

Charles Gilmore, 11/18/1984, 109 Meadow Loop, Hazlehurst — hold for other agency, by Brookhaven Police Department. Harrison Morrison, 05/05/1997, 5500 State Hwy. 1217, Lewisville, Texas — arrested on indictment, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Populis, 10/22/1987, 1022 Hwy. 48, Magnolia — arrested for DUI first, misdemeanor...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
