Lee Co. man sentenced to over 7 years for meth, gun charges

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Jonesville man is facing 90 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth distribution and firearm charges.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Aaron Matthew Mosley was sentenced earlier in May in connection to two separate drug arrests in 2021. In February, Mosley pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth and one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

In court documents cited by the DOJ, a Virginia State Trooper said they found Mosley slumped over the wheel of his truck on the night of August 12, 2021 with the engine running. When checking on Mosley, the officer saw cannabis in the center console and a 9mm handgun within Mosley’s reach.

Later, a K-9 unit searched the vehicle and alerted officers of the possible presence of drugs in the side of the truck’s bed. When officers searched it, they reported multiple findings:

A .223 caliber rifle;

Brass knuckles;

A container holding “various pills and controlled substances”;

Digital scales;

$660 in cash;

Around 23 grams of methamphetamine.

When checking Mosley’s records, investigators said they also found that he had been recently arrested in Lee County for possession of another 15 grams of meth. The release stated that he was out on bond at the time and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Throughout the investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said multiple informants told police they had purchased methamphetamine from Mosley in the months leading up to his first arrest.

Multiple agencies cooperated throughout the case, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Virginia State Police and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Murphy served as the federal government’s prosecutor.

