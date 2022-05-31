ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, VA

Lee Co. man sentenced to over 7 years for meth, gun charges

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVt6G_0fw14fqk00

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Jonesville man is facing 90 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth distribution and firearm charges.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Aaron Matthew Mosley was sentenced earlier in May in connection to two separate drug arrests in 2021. In February, Mosley pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth and one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

Norton man pleads not guilty to murder of 4-year-old

In court documents cited by the DOJ, a Virginia State Trooper said they found Mosley slumped over the wheel of his truck on the night of August 12, 2021 with the engine running. When checking on Mosley, the officer saw cannabis in the center console and a 9mm handgun within Mosley’s reach.

Later, a K-9 unit searched the vehicle and alerted officers of the possible presence of drugs in the side of the truck’s bed. When officers searched it, they reported multiple findings:

  • A .223 caliber rifle;
  • Brass knuckles;
  • A container holding “various pills and controlled substances”;
  • Digital scales;
  • $660 in cash;
  • Around 23 grams of methamphetamine.

When checking Mosley’s records, investigators said they also found that he had been recently arrested in Lee County for possession of another 15 grams of meth. The release stated that he was out on bond at the time and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Police: Human remains discovered near Industrial Drive in Bristol

Throughout the investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said multiple informants told police they had purchased methamphetamine from Mosley in the months leading up to his first arrest.

Multiple agencies cooperated throughout the case, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Virginia State Police and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Murphy served as the federal government’s prosecutor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

NECX worker assaulted by inmate says understaffing led to attack

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A contracted food worker at the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) who was assaulted by an inmate last week blamed understaffing for the incident. Ginger Gross has worked at NECX for five years as a contracted worker with food supplier Aramark in the prison’s cafeteria. The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, VA
Lee County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, VA
City
Jonesville, VA
WOWK 13 News

5 arrested in Pike County drug, theft investigation

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Five people were arrested Wednesday after police found illegal drugs and stolen property at a home in Pike County. According to the Kentucky State Police, detectives and troopers conducted a search warrant Wednesday, June 1, at a home on Flora Street in the Coal Run community. Troopers say they began the […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Augusta Free Press

Lee County man sentenced to 90 months in prison for meth, gun crimes

A Jonesville man arrested in Lee County for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute was sentenced last week to 90 months in federal prison on federal drug distribution and weapons charges. Aaron Matthew Mosley, 40, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine...
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

TDOC: Contract employee assaulted by NECX inmate on same day of other assault

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On the same day that a Northeast Correctional Complex inmate was injured, a contracted employee was the victim of an inmate assault. According to Tennessee Department of Correction Public Information Officer Robert Reburn, a contract employee of the prison was assaulted by an inmate on May 27. The assault reportedly occurred […]
WJHL

Weber City police chief receives minor injuries during pursuit

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Weber City’s police chief received minor injuries in a pursuit Friday, according to the Weber City Police Department. The police department said Friday evening that Chief Matt Bishop was still getting checked out at the hospital but was expected to be released soon. According to the department, the pursuit began […]
WEBER CITY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Firearms#Alcohol#Virginia State Police#Lee Co#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Virginia State Trooper#Digital
wvlt.tv

Police: Victim called 911 from bathroom during break-in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they caught four suspects after a burglary on Old Newport Highway. It happened Sunday, May 30. Deputies said the victim called 911 and said someone had broken a window out and entered the home. The victim was hiding in the bathroom when talking to dispatchers.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man ingests “large quantity” of meth, Xanax during car chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Rutledge man was arrested on Tuesday after fleeing from officers who later discovered he had ingested methamphetamine and Xanax, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Officers said they tried to stop a wanted man named Jason Scearce, 38, as he...
RUTLEDGE, TN
993thex.com

Tazewell woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $250,000 in Black Lung, Social Security benefits

A Tazewell, Virginia woman pleaded guilty last week to stealing more than $250,000 in Black Lung and Social Security benefits over the course of 18 years. According to a report from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Martha Patrick Williams, 79, waived her right to be indicted by pleading guilty to one count of receipt and conversion of public monies and one count of fraud.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man indicted in shooting death of his son

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has now been formally charged in the death of his son. A grand jury indicted Larry Harris, 61, of Abner Fork, on a charge of murder Wednesday evening. Harris is accused of shooting his son, 38-year-old David Harris, on March 30. Police...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WJHL

TDOC: 1 treated after assault involving ‘multiple inmates’ at NECX

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An inmate at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) was treated for injuries after an altercation in late May, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC). According to TDOC Public Information Officer Robert Reburn, the incident occurred on Friday, May 27 and involved ‘multiple inmates.’ Reburn said that one inmate was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
1450wlaf.com

CCSO identifies Jane Doe in Campbell County Cold Case

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sgt. Ken Daugherty (left) and Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins held a press conference Thursday afternoon announcing the identity of a Jane Doe that had been found murdered along Stinking Creek Road in 1998. Connect HERE to see and hear the full press conference.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WTVQ

UPDATE: Victim shot by Laurel Co. Deputy identified

UPDATE (JUNE 1, 2022) – The Laurel County Coroner has identified the victim as 46-year-old Andy Brock of Taylor Bridge Road. LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began with a disturbance complaint call early Tuesday afternoon in Laurel County ended with a man being shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy and an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which investigates officer-involved shootings across the state.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

VDOT: Crash on I-81 in Washington County, Va. cleared

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 South in Washington County, Virginia has been cleared after causing delays earlier Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck at 3:06 p.m. A Subaru ran off the side of the interstate and struck a guardrail. The driver was taken […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

Pike County Woman Arrested After Allegedly Leaving The Scene Of Accident

A Pike County woman was arrested last week after she allegedly ran away from the scene of an accident. The accident in question is said to have taken place just before 5:30 PM on Friday evening at the intersection of US 23 and Stone Coal Road. Witnesses are said to have told officials that the driver of a Ford Escape allegedly ran across the Helen Brown Bridge after colliding with another vehicle.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WJHL

WJHL

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy