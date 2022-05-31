Elon Musk Laughs With New Girlfriend Natasha Bassett In St. Tropez After Declaring Something 'Strange' Is Going On With Old Tweets

Perhaps the third time’s a charm for billionaire, Elon Musk, 50! On Sunday, May 29, the Tesla CEO — who has been married and divorced twice — was photographed on a romantic getaway in St. Tropez with his Australian actress girlfriend, Natasha Bassett, 29. Apparently, it was a Musk-filled week for Natasha, as the billionaire and his lady love were seen having lunch together just days after Natasha was in Cannes with Elon’s mom, Maye Musk, 74. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Natasha invited Maye as her guest to the premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming biopic, Elvis, in which Natasha has a starring role.
