TCTC students get top award for social media campaign

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Career and Technical Center students won first place for their campaign aimed at addressing the dangers of distracted driving.

Students in TCTC’s multimedia program took part in the Ohio “Just Drive” Contest, sponsored by NJM Insurance Group and hosted by the national nonprofit, Impact Teen Drivers.

The school will be awarded a $10,000 educational grant for its social media campaign.

The student campaign included producing 30-second PSA videos, creating a mascot named “JD” to promote safe driving on social media platforms, posting print infographics throughout the school and hosting an interactive “Just Drive” event.

Students also submitted 30-second video PSAs for individual entry scholarships.

Lexis Bell won second place for the PSA “Drive Distractionless,” which used sketches to educate drivers about simple ways to create good habits and avoid distraction. Bell will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship.

“Our students worked so hard to collectively develop a campaign that encourages their peers to create safer driving habits,” said TCTC program instructor Kristofer Doran. “These students are truly deserving of this award for the level of thought they put into their campaign.”

