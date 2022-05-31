June 23rd: Recurring Revenue Conference Returns to Culver City

Join 500+ entrepreneurs, executives, and investors June 23 at the Hilton Los Angeles Culver City for the Recurring Revenue Conference hosted by Sutton Capital Partners.

Whether you are a SaaS or subscription business, or if customer retention is critical for your success, this is the premier Southern California event to learn from the tech pioneers.

Hear from experts who are successfully growing their industry-leading companies, as well as from the investors backing them. Can’t make the in-person event? This year's conference is also open to virtual attendance.

Tickets: $489 and registration is up till June 22nd for in-person attendance. Virtual tickets begin at $99. Visit recurringrevenueconference.com for tickets and info.

Discount: dot.LA readers can register with this link using promo code DOTLA229 to save over $200 on in-person attendance.

Registrants must enter Promo Code before registering.

Limited to 100 tickets at this price.

For questions and group ticket discounts: contact Patti Buhler pb@suttoncapitalpartners.com.