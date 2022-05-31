Sweet Sonoma Buys to Enhance Summer Meals

“You can’t give someone a Nothing Bundt Cake without getting a smile. They bring happiness to people.” —Jan Newton, co-owner, Nothing Bundt Cakes. For most, finding a calling takes time and soul-searching. It’s not always a spontaneous moment where the stars align, but it certainly can happen. For Jan Newton, a Nothing Bundt Cakes owner, it was love at first bite. “I went to a party and someone served a lemon bundt cake. It was the most incredible cake I had ever had,” she says. “The next day I drove down to Scottsdale and went to the Nothing Bundt Cakes there, and I was sold. It was so cute, inviting and welcoming.” Soon after, she became a franchise owner.
