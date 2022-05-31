ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sweet Sonoma Buys to Enhance Summer Meals

sonomamag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith summer around the corner, it’s time to start relishing the season. Eating is one...

www.sonomamag.com

marinmagazine.com

5 Best Places in Marin to Get Barbecue

Ask 100 Marinites what their definition of barbecue is, and you will get 200 different answers. But however you define it, we’ve got some fine barbecue in Marin, in flavors that span the globe. Here are a few to try. There are no bells and whistles at this RV...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

A Historic Napa Valley Winery Is Now Offering Food and Wine Tastings in Its Underground Cellar

Click here to read the full article. Many people go to Napa Valley for the vineyards and the views, but a new experience in the area might have you clamoring for a trip underground. The Louis M. Martini winery is now taking reservations for tastings in its newly restored underground cellar. Underneath one of Napa’s original post-Prohibition wineries sits the beautiful 85-year-old barrel cellar, which takes inspiration from the Martini family’s old-world heritage. Guests will be welcomed into the space for an intimate meal and wine tasting, with the four-course rotating menu curated by executive chef Aaron Meneghelli. Paired with the...
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Where to eat in Petaluma? Sal Castaneda has got you covered

PETALUMA, Calif. - If you’ve driven past Petaluma without stopping to eat, you may be missing a town with a lot to offer. The history of Petaluma is in farming and some of those farm to table practices are making a comeback in this town of 60-thousand. The town...
PETALUMA, CA
sonomamag.com

Tasty New Thai Restaurant Opens in Rohnert Park

There is something remarkable about wok hay — the breath of the wok — when it comes to Asian cuisine: the hint of smoke, crispy bits mingling with softer noodles and vegetables, the unmistakable tang imparted by cooking in seasoned metal over a fire. That’s why I’m pretty...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
The Richmond Standard

Ike’s Love & Sanwiches opens in Pinole

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches opened Wednesday, June 1 at 1356 Fitzgerald Dr, Pinole in the Pinole Vista Crossing Shopping Mall. Founder Ike Shehadeh will hold and attend a grand opening event on June 14 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when the eatery opens at 10 a.m. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.
PINOLE, CA
365traveler.com

15 BEST THINGS TO DO IN SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA

With its cultural heritage spotlighted by Peanuts and Charlie Brown, the famed author of the Call of the Wild novel, and the heartbeat of the iconic Sonoma Wine Country, Santa Rosa, California is a place at the crossroads of history and nature. The lush rolling hills aren’t only filled with...
sonomacountygazette.com

Summer has arrived in Rio Nido!

Well, here we are. The time of year we have all been waiting for. SUMMER!. If you reside in Rio Nido and enjoy staying close to home, RN is THE place. The other week a neighbor and I took a stroll through RN and decided to stop at the newly owned and remodeled Rio Nido Lodge. What a treat and surprise that was. The Café has officially opened with amazing libations and the freshest food with top notch ingredients. Our stroll turned into an evening as we savored dinner and beverages. The place was packed not an empty seat in the house. The Café opens in the morning at 7:30 with an array of coffees and delicious breakfast goodies. Simple, but everything is bursting with flavor. In the evenings starting at 5pm, come in for some tastebud blowing small bites and dinner. The atmosphere is warm, friendly and the Hostess/Owner/Proprietress Cherie Nicole is full of energy and has a welcoming smile on her face. A selection of interesting beers and wines await you. The fresh fruit beverages are flavorful and beautifully prepared with slices of fruit and/or edible flowers. Every detail is carefully crafted to make your visit a memorable one. Come on over and make an evening of it. I did and was pleasantly surprised. I am looking forward to the Friends of Rio Nido (FRN) Spring Social coming up.
northbaybiz.com

50 Years of Making Memories

The Woodside Hotel Group properties are unique and embrace local culture. In the mid-1960s, Ellis and Katherine Alden moved from the East Coast to begin new lives in California. Ellis started a law practice in Menlo Park; Katherine programmed mainframe computers. In 1972, they set their careers aside and invested their life savings in a small motor lodge in Bodega Bay. From that humble beginning, the family business grew. The Woodside Hotel Group with 1,000 employees is now the largest manager of independent hotels in Northern California. The business transitioned to the next generation in 2005 when their middle son, Greg Alden, became CEO.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Amaturo Buys Santa Rosa’s KZST From Redwood Empire Stereocasters.

North of San Francisco, in California’s wine country, AC KZST Santa Rosa (100.1) is changing hands. Amaturo Sonoma Media Group is acquiring the legacy FM, along with classic hits “The Wolf” KWVF (102.7) in nearby Guerneville from Redwood Empire Stereocasters. ASMG began operating the two FMs under a Local Marketing Agreement on Thursday.
marinmagazine.com

What’s New In Town This June: Perry’s Comes to Novato and HenHouse Brewing Co. Takes Over the Iron Springs Space

Plus, Ghirardelli’s flagship store in San Francisco gets an update and Encore Consignments finds a new home in San Rafael. Although he’s lived in Larkspur for almost 50 years, Perry Butler only opened his restaurant there in 2015, 46 years after opening Perry’s on Union Street in San Francisco. In mid-May, Novato welcomed the newest Perry’s, Butler’s fourth eponymously named restaurant. Perched on a hill overlooking the 101 freeway, Perry’s moved into the former Wildfox space, where a clerestory soars above the dining room. A wide bar frames one side of the room where familiar cocktails, like a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned and draft beer are available. Look for the signature blue-and-white checkercloth table linens atop which Perry’s pot roast and iceberg wedge and other familiar American dishes like a traditional Cobb salad and spaghetti and meatballs are are already right at home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybiz.com

For the Love of Bundt

“You can’t give someone a Nothing Bundt Cake without getting a smile. They bring happiness to people.” —Jan Newton, co-owner, Nothing Bundt Cakes. For most, finding a calling takes time and soul-searching. It’s not always a spontaneous moment where the stars align, but it certainly can happen. For Jan Newton, a Nothing Bundt Cakes owner, it was love at first bite. “I went to a party and someone served a lemon bundt cake. It was the most incredible cake I had ever had,” she says. “The next day I drove down to Scottsdale and went to the Nothing Bundt Cakes there, and I was sold. It was so cute, inviting and welcoming.” Soon after, she became a franchise owner.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Float House project hopes to provide everyone access to Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma is a place where literally the river runs through it, and it doesn't take long before the charm of the Petaluma river pulls you in. Getting on the water, however, is harder than you think. Greg Sabourin, Executive Director of Petaluma Small Craft Center, took us...
The Richmond Standard

Monkey Shoulder cocktail mixing truck coming to The Factory Bar

If you’re down for the spoils of a giant Monkey Shoulder mixing truck—a cement mixing truck that’s been transformed into a massive, functional cocktail mixer—The Factory Bar is the place to be this Wed., June 1. The bar, located at 12517 San Pablo Ave. in Richmond, is open Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., with its patio space available until 10 p.m.
RICHMOND, CA
Architectural Digest

How a Grungy San Francisco Basement Became a Contemporary English Cottage

Hana Mattingly was still working for another designer when her friends Jessica and Stig Olson asked for help renovating the unfinished basement of their San Francisco home. She agreed to tackle the project on nights and weekends, collaborating with architect Jack Hotho to convert the grungy ground-floor level into a contemporary English cottage optimized for indoor-outdoor entertaining. But what started as a generous favor turned into the perfect proof of concept for the launching of Hana’s own interior design firm.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

The Look: Sparkling Gems for June

Help support local businesses in the community with these gems and finds to add to your collection. The real fun comes in full-on technicolor for Mariel Baker and Denise Forbes. Their Mill Valley based business specializes in original designed pieces made with colored gemstones and sourced from around the world and ablaze with personality. Diamond flower ring featuring natural vivid colored diamonds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

5 Bay Area street fairs to check out

With summer underway you may be looking for some cool events to attend. So, if you are currently based in the Bay Area — or looking for a road trip — keep reading! After all, there’s nothing better than a street fair to make for an exciting weekend. Here is The Daily Clog’s list of a few to check out this summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto sports bar to close after nearly six decade run

PALO ALTO – After nearly 60 years in business, the Old Pro, a beloved sports bar in Palo Alto, will be closing its doors for good."It just financially wasn't working, so we just have to move on," said owner Steve Sinchek. "Everything added together. Insurance, labor, rent, a lack of business, I mean, it all kind of goes into the big ball of wax. It just wasn't coming out positive."Like so many businesses across the Bay Area, Sinchek says they struggled through the pandemic."We tried to take it as long as we could, but we just couldn't make it," he...
PALO ALTO, CA

