Opelousas, LA

One dead in Opelousas shooting

 3 days ago
One man died in a shooting early Monday on Ina Clare Drive in Opelousas.

Kendol Payne, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1 a.m. shooting, police say.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Ina Clare and found Payne suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment.

Investigators are currently interviewing persons who may have information related to the homicide. The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available at this time, police say.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

