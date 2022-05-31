ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Election 2022: Candidates from both sides attempt to unseat incumbent Sen. Lankford

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3raDTg_0fw13JjV00

Many Oklahomans are trying to become one of the next U.S. Senators representing the state in the upcoming June 28 primary elections.

The hotly contested Senate races come after Sen. Jim Inhofe announced his retirement earlier this year and Sen. James Lankford announced he is seeking re-election.

Candidates from both sides of the aisle will try to unseat incumbent Lankford:

Current Sen. James Lankford

Lankford is currently one of the two U.S. Senators representing Oklahoma. He's served in the position since 2015.

He first got into politics as the U.S. Representative for Oklahoma's 5th congressional district, serving from 2011 to 2015. When he is not in Washington D.C., Lankford lives in Oklahoma City.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, about race relations in our nation, and his idea to foster unity in America. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Jackson Lahmeyer

Lahmeyer is one of two candidates competing against Lankford in the Republican primaries.

He is from Owasso and currently serves as the Lead Pastor of the historic Sheridan Christian Center, now known as Sheridan.Church, in Tulsa. He also teaches at Victory College.

Campaign for Jackson Lahmeyer for U.S. Senate

Joan Farr

Farr is another Republican wishing to represent Oklahomans as their next U.S. Senator.

She is in the unique position of running for the U.S. Senate races in both Oklahoma and Kansas.

Campaign for Joan Farr for U.S. Senate

Dennis Baker

Baker is one of several candidates from Green Country wanting to flip Lankford's seat from red to blue.

Baker grew up in Sapulpa and Okmulgee before becoming a Tulsa police officer. He later became a federal Special Agent for the St. Louis FBI office. He most recently worked for the Sandia National Laboratories which is in charge of the country's nuclear weapons.

Jason Bollinger

Bollinger is a newcomer hopeful wanting to get into politics for the first time.

He is an attorney from Oklahoma City. Bollinger previously worked with the U.S. State Department in Washington D.C. before moving back to Oklahoma to practice law.

Jo Glenn

Glenn is one of many people who are looking to make a career change with the upcoming primaries.

Currently, she is a public school teacher in the Tulsa area and a former public prosecutor for the City of Tulsa. Glenn is no stranger to politics after serving three years as chairman of the Tulsa Democratic Party.

Madison Horn

Horn is also another Green Country native hoping to challenge the current Republican-held position.

She is from Stillwell and got her start in cybersecurity. Horn is currently the global cyber security lead for Siemens Energy. She's also worked cybersecurity for the accounting firm PwC.

Other Democrat candidates who filed to run:

  • Brandon Wade
  • Arya Azma

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 41

Ray Rowe
3d ago

This guy should never have left been taken seriously. Why people think we need people to open tax loops is beyond comprehension.

Reply
9
Lying Biden
3d ago

Republicans are beating Democrats everywhere Democrats are sickening more and more people are finally realizing this.😆

Reply(9)
9
jerri kunzmann
3d ago

He's doing an awful job, he's very racist and is a Trump lover, I'm out right there.

Reply(11)
16
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC, Norman Mayors Urge US Senators To Take Action On Gun Control

Mayors across the country are pushing for lawmakers in Washington D.C. to act on more gun control. Those efforts include some mayors here in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City mayor David Holt and Norman mayor Breea Clark are two out of hundreds of mayors to sign a letter asking the U.S. Senate to take action on two bills that would amend the background check system to get a firearm.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Washington State
City
Baker, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
City
Owasso, OK
City
Washington, OK
City
Kansas, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
Tulsa, OK
Elections
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Sapulpa, OK
Ponca City News

Rock the Native Vote event commemorates Indian Citizenship Act

Body A non-partisan and nonprofit organization known as Rock the Native Vote hosted a series of events on June 2 across Oklahoma to encourage voter registration and engagement. Sites were set up across the state in Ponca City, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Ada, Okmulgee, Anadarko, Seminole, and Tahlequah. The event commemorates...
PONCA CITY, OK
city-sentinel.com

Three Oklahoma students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three Oklahoma students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students, by the U.S. Department of Education. Oklahoma's 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars in Arts are Aishwarya Swamidurai of Oklahoma City, who is graduating from Classen School of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Houston Chronicle

Empty clinics, no calls: The fallout of Oklahoma's abortion ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whenever a new patient pulls into the parking lot at the Tulsa Women's Clinic, Tiffany Taylor rushes to flick on the lights. She turns off her indie folk playlist, looks out at the empty waiting room and prepares to deliver a speech she has recited about a dozen times since the Oklahoma legislature passed a bill last month banning abortions from the moment of fertilization.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lankford
Person
Jim Inhofe
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation gathering input for potential north Tulsa project

TULSA – The Cherokee Nation has withdrawn a zoning request for a courthouse in north Tulsa but remains interested in potentially purchasing the property in question, according to the principal chief. In a May 27 statement, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced that after “listening carefully” to concerns of...
TULSA, OK
ocolly.com

Better promises: Oklahoma’s Promise income requirements expanded

Legislation to base income requirements on family size for Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship Program was signed into law on Wednesday. This will benefit families across the state and make the income cap for the program higher for families with more children. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma among states included in cheese recall

A company has recalled some of its cheese products because they could contain listeria. The company Paris Brothers out of Missouri makes the cheese, which went to stores in nine states, including Oklahoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a list of stores that sold the affected cheese. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Fbi#State Senate#Election Federal#Oklahomans#The U S Representative#Capitol Hill#Ap Photo#Sheridan#Victory College#Joan Farr Farr#The U S Senate
KFOR

New law bases Oklahoma’s Promise income limits on family size

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students’ eligibility for Oklahoma’s Promise has always been based on household income, but a newly-signed law now takes the family’s size into consideration as well when dolling out scholarship money. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Nofire’s McGirt statements called ‘clearly treasonous’

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee on May 26 admonished fellow councilor Wes Nofire for making a statement she described as “clearly treasonous, clearly traitorous” to the tribe. The remark, Tehee said during the council’s monthly Rules Committee meeting, was related to the U.S. Supreme...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy