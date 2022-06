The regulations for next year's LMDh prototypes, which will race in IMSA's GTP class and in the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar class, are fairly prescriptive... except when it comes to the internal-combustion engine. There are some specific dimensions in place so the cars comply with weight minimums and so the engine actually fits with the spec, hybridized transaxle, but the power unit doesn't need to be production-based. Rev limit is set at 10,000 rpm, noise limit is 110 decibels, and the engine plus hybrid system will be limited to between 644 and 697 hp at the rear wheels, but otherwise, automakers are free to bring what they want. BMW is taking advantage with an old V-8.

