Indianapolis donut shop makes Yelp Top 100 list

By Michelle Kaufman
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you like glazed, cake or yeast donuts, Indianapolis is full of options. Hoosiers often debate which place has the best, but only one Indiana shop made Yelp's Top 100 list for 2022.

PANA Donuts, Coffee and Boba Tea is ranked #19 on the list of America's best donut shops.

PANA offers a variety of donuts , including cake, filled and glazed.

The founders run the southside Indianapolis location, located at 5370 E Thompson Road, and their family members run two other PANA locations in Fishers and off 86th Street on Indianapolis' northwest side.

"We are a family-owned small business that enjoys serving the people of Indianapolis delicious treats and drinks daily," PANA told WRTV.

To see the full list of delicious donut winners, click here.

WISH-TV

Lou Malnati’s to open Greenwood location

GREENWOOD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will Saturday open its fourth central Indiana location in Greenwood. The Chicago-based company says it is still hiring for the new location with the goal of having 50 employees. The 1,400-square-foot pizzeria is located at 791 State Road 135...
visitindy.com

The Best Hot Chicken in Indy

There's nothing quite like a heaping plate of hot chicken, and Indy has an assortment of restaurants that may be able to satisfy your craving. Specializing in housemade sauces and spices, Chicken Scratch is able to provide an extensive menu showcasing their wings and hand cut fries. Their signature honey hot sauce is included in many of their items and positive reviews. Finish off your meal with their peach cobbler bread pudding.
offmetro.com

6 Ways To Get From Chicago To Indianapolis

It’s easy to get from Chicago to Indianapolis, and there are many ways you can do it. Driving is an excellent option. If you want to spend more time on the road or travel with a large group; in that case, renting a car makes the most sense. However, taking advantage of public transportation will likely be faster and more economical. Plus, it’s also much more convenient if you’re traveling solo or with just one other person.
WISH-TV

Back 9 Golf & Entertainment coming soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A multimillion-dollar space for golf and entertainment is expected to open in July. The Back 9 Golf & Entertainment venue is preparing to host the grand opening of its 58,500-square-foot facility, which includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range and a music pavilion. Co-founders Paul Page and Neal Burnett say Back 9 will serve as a space to highlight locally inspired food and music artists. They also say Back 9 will bring from 100 to 200 full- and part-time jobs.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Did You Know There Are Catacombs Under Indianapolis? You Can Even Tour Them

There is so much to do in Indianapolis, but did you know that catacombs lie below the city? It's true, and you can take a tour of them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
FOX59

Walmart’s fulfillment center in McCordsville will employ 1,000 workers, open in spring 2023

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – Hancock County’s new Walmart fulfillment center will get a technological, next-generation boost when it opens next year. McCordsville is one of four locations chosen by the retail giant as a site for its next-generation fulfillment centers. The other locations include Joilet, Illinois; Greencastle, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Texas. According to a fact sheet […]
