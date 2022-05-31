Indianapolis donut shop makes Yelp Top 100 list

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you like glazed, cake or yeast donuts, Indianapolis is full of options. Hoosiers often debate which place has the best, but only one Indiana shop made Yelp's Top 100 list for 2022.

PANA Donuts, Coffee and Boba Tea is ranked #19 on the list of America's best donut shops.

PANA offers a variety of donuts , including cake, filled and glazed.

Provided Photo/PANA Donuts The bakery case at PANA Donuts

The founders run the southside Indianapolis location, located at 5370 E Thompson Road, and their family members run two other PANA locations in Fishers and off 86th Street on Indianapolis' northwest side.

"We are a family-owned small business that enjoys serving the people of Indianapolis delicious treats and drinks daily," PANA told WRTV.

Provided Photo/Pana Donuts

To see the full list of delicious donut winners, click here.