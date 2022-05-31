ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

UPDATE: OPD names victim in closed Hitchcock pool near-drowning

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7xqt_0fw12zKS00

UPDATE 6/01/2022 2:45 p.m.

The teen who nearly drowned Sunday night was identified on Wednesday by police as 18-year-old Komi Olympio.

PREVIOUS

There was a near-drowning at Hitchcock Park Swimming Pool on Sunday night. Omaha police say they responded to the pool, which is on South 45th Street, at about 11:30 p.m. after a report that a juvenile was at the bottom of the pool.

According to the police report, several juveniles were in the area and flagged down first responders, who had to use a bolt cutter to get inside the facility.

Omaha public pools are not open yet. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in very critical condition.

As of Tuesday afternoon, OPD said there were no updates on the condition of the victim.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Three taken into custody after a help a firefighter call in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was an unusual call for help Friday afternoon from an Omaha firefighter. 6 News went to 24th and Pinkney to find out what was happening. Turns out, an off-duty Omaha firefighter was driving through when he saw a fight underway. He tried to break it up and called 911 for help.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two hurt in south Omaha sports bar shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting at a south Omaha bar that left two men with non-life-threatening injuries. OPD reported Friday morning that a 32-year-old and 26-year-old were found injured when officers responded to a report of a shooting at Azul Bar, located near 52nd and L streets.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One crashes and overturns, one person injured

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was injured in a crash near the intersection of 51st and Dodge streets. According to Omaha police, the person was transported to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. It's unclear what led to the crash, causing the car to overturn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
WOWT

Federal arrest for Omaha man accused of stealing mail

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hitchcock
News Channel Nebraska

Shooting leaves one dead, several injured in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb.-- Authorities said they are investigating one person dead and four injured following a shooting in Omaha on Friday night. On June 3rd around 11:40 p.m., Omaha Police Department officers are investigating a homicide where they located four victims suffering from various gunshot wounds. 31-year-old Pierre Hightower was pronounced...
KETV.com

Omaha police identify victims in shooting that injured two men

OMAHA, Neb. — Two men were injured in a reported shooting early Friday morning, Omaha police said. Officers arrived at the scene near 52nd and L streets around 1:30 a.m. They found two shooting victims and transported them to the hospital with serious injuries. Police believed the men were shot in the parking lot of a sports bar and were expected to survive.
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

UNL Color Guard remembers Lincoln crash victim Emily Siebenhor

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln Color Guard is honoring their former teammate Emily Siebenhor. Siebenhor, 20, died in a car crash Sunday night in Lincoln. The team posted the following message on their on their Instagram account:. “Our hearts are broken to learn of the...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Drowning#Accident#Opd
WOWT

Scam alert: Omaha Police say crooks impersonating officers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spoof callers are upping their game to get your money by impersonating police. Sgt. Joe Nickerson with Omaha Police says if anyone calls you pretending to be him and asks for money, it’s a scam. “Calling, impersonating me saying their Sgt. Joe Nickerson with Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police warn residents about numerous thefts recently reported

(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Police Department is reminding residents to lock up their valuables. OPD says they're investigating numerous burglaries and thefts where lawnmowers, ladders, bicycles and power tools were stolen. Investigators say many of these items are later pawned by suspects for cash and says it's often difficult to return the property to the original owner since many of these items do not have a serial number.
doniphanherald.com

Police identify 18-year-old found in Omaha pool

An 18-year-old pulled from the bottom of the Hitchcock Park swimming pool Sunday night has been identified by Omaha police. Komi Olympio, who also is known as Pedro, was found about 11:20 p.m. Sunday by first responders at the bottom of the pool at 5005 S. 45th St. When officers arrived, several teenagers were inside the pool area, which is closed. The pool is scheduled to open Monday.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETV.com

'My heart just shattered': Friend remembers Lincoln crash victim

LINCOLN, Neb. — We're learning more about the crash that killed two women and put 20 other people in the hospital. According to a Lincoln police report, the 18-year-old driver who caused the crash was speeding and later tested positive for marijuana. The report shows he's from Omaha and...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Two Women Killed In Lincoln Crash Identified

Lincoln Police have identified the two women who were killed in a two vehicle crash Sunday night near 52nd and ‘O’ Street. LPD says a black Ford Taurus was travelling westbound on ‘O’ Street when it struck a white Toyota Corolla that had been eastbound and was turning northbound onto 52nd Street just before 11 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Schuyler police officer administers Narcan, saves man's life

SCHUYLER, Neb.-A 40-year-old Schuyler man is alive today thanks to the quick actions of a Schuyler police officer. Police said at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Schuyler Inn where a male subject was reported to be unconscious. Police said Officer Chris Baete was the first...
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy