Idina Menzel just dropped a new fashion line at QVC—here's what to shop

By Alexandra Kesick
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmvmM_0fw12s9N00
Idina Menzel just dropped a new fashion line at QVC

QVC just announced their collaboration with singer-songwriter Idina Menzel to create her very first fashion line , Encore. Idina Menzel describes her own style as bi-coastal with both New York and Californian influence, and Encore reflects her style with cozy fashion made with women in mind. All items are priced between $39 and $100—no matter what size you pick—and feature sizes XXS–3X.

Idina Menzel might be best known for her recent appearances on Disney+ , but she is also a Tony-award winning singer from broadway’s Wicked and Rent . She is also a philanthropist, having started her charity A BroaderWay Foundation which offers underprivileged young women the chance to be involved with the arts.

Idina’s new fashion line focuses on an easy-to-wear wardrobe with jumpsuits , solid colors and cotton-blend knits , and her goal is to make the line flattering for all body types and accessible for busy women. Idina’s designs are intentional and flattering, whether it be the v-neck’s length in a fit and flare dress or the leg width in Encore’s crop jeans. Encore’s May collection features 15 staples ideal for the spring months, all easy to layer and fit together to make them your very own style.

If you’d like the chance to be one of the first to try Encore, check out our list of Encore’s newest pieces below.

1. V-Neck Jumpsuit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ve50A_0fw12s9N00
Idina Menzel just dropped a new fashion line at QVC Idina Menzel/QVC/Reviewed

This jumpsuit is a cotton blend that is soft, stretchy and versatile. Since jumpsuits are all the rage, you’ll want a jumpsuit staple that you can either wear to the grocery store or out to an event. With a range of four solid colors, you can pick a color that best suits your style. Encore’s jumpsuit features a flattering v-neck and deep v on the back that includes a modesty band to hide your bra strap. A simple tie cinches the waist to flatter any body type and show off those hips. Flattering with either sandals or strappy heels, it’s certainly a closet essential.

V-Neck Jumpsuit at Encore for $64

2. Fit and Flare Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44y6ct_0fw12s9N00
Idina Menzel just dropped a new fashion line at QVC Idina Menzel/QVC/Reviewed

The classic black (or red or green) dress! If you’re always debating what to wear out on a date, this dress will be a crowd-pleaser. It has short sleeves and cut fabric lines that are meant to follow the length of the body, bringing attention to the hips, neck and legs. You can also pair it with Encore’s ballet cardigan for a classic, comfortable look.

Fit and Flare Dress at Encore for $70

3. Relaxed Linen Button-Down Tunic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qD35c_0fw12s9N00
Idina Menzel just dropped a new fashion line at QVC Idina Menzel/QVC/Reviewed

A clean, solid-colored tunic is not only a closet staple, but a versatile fashion choice. You can wear it buttoned up by itself and cinched with a belt or wear it as a cardigan on top of a t-shirt and jeans. It comes in three spring colors: light blue, white and coral. The white tunic is a classic look that would suit a dark wash of jeans, and the coral really stands out as a showstopper.

Relaxed Linen Button-Down Tunic at Encore for $65

4. Regular Colored Wide-Leg Crop Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVtp8_0fw12s9N00
Idina Menzel just dropped a new fashion line at QVC Idina Menzel/QVC/Reviewed

These beautiful wide-leg jeans really are a unique piece: with a relaxed wide leg, it doesn’t go so far to be called a bell-bottom and gives a flattering, comfortable look that will turn heads. These have a waist rise and front zipper with a bottom closure. Encore ensures that these pants will be comfortable sitting down or standing up with a generous cut and gradual wide fit from the thigh down. Encore’s goal is to provide necessities for your wardrobe while getting you a special, unique fit—and these jeans fit the bill.

Wide-Leg Crop Jeans at Encore for $65

5. Relaxed Cotton V-Neck Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gToSB_0fw12s9N00
Idina Menzel just dropped a new fashion line at QVC Idina Menzel/QVC/Reviewed

You know how it’s hard to find that perfect sweater? Your search is over. The sweater is 100% cotton, and it’s breathable enough to wear for the remainder of these spring days with jeans and sandals. The sleeves are a relaxed fit, so roll them up to your elbows for a different look. You can also push this sweater off the shoulder for a more careless and chic silhouette. Although sweater weather is nearly done, you can snatch this v-neck sweater to make sure it’s in your closet for years to come.

Relaxed Cotton V-Neck Sweater at Encore for $69

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Idina Menzel just dropped a new fashion line at QVC—here's what to shop

HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

