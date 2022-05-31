About 38 million people around the nation - one in eight Americans - faced food insecurity in 2020, according to Feeding America. Food insecurity isn’t the same as hunger (though the two often go side by side) - it’s the lack of means to access food at a household level, usually because of poverty or the relative inaccessibility of grocery stores. ( These are the counties where the most people live below the poverty line .)

Food insecurity isn’t always tied to poverty; for example, people living above the poverty line experience food insecurity while people living below it may not. Issues such as social isolation, lack of affordable housing, structural racism, low wages, health problems, and high medical costs. ( These are the counties where the most people don’t have health insurance .)

Click here to see the counties where the most people don't have reliable access to food

To identify the counties with the worst food insecurity, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from State Level Estimates of Low Income and Low Access Populations for 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. We looked at the population in each county that is more than one mile away from a grocery store in an urban area and more than 20 miles away in a rural area, considering only counties with populations greater than 10,000. Data was originally collected at the census tract level, then aggregated up to the county level. Low income population, number of housing units without a vehicle, and total population come from the USDA report. The poverty rate comes from the United States Census Bureau American Community Survey 2020 5-year estimates.

50. McLeod County, MN

> Low access population: 45.3% (16,616 total)

> Low-income population: 9,384 residents, or 25.6% - #2,085 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 682 households, or 4.7% - #1,795 largest

> Poverty rate: 7.1% - #2,287 largest

> Population: 36,651 - #1,257 largest

> Closest city: Acoma Township, MN

49. Fremont County, Colorado

> Low access population: 45.4% (21,243 total)

> Low-income population: 13,524 residents, or 28.9% - #1,827 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 937 households, or 5.7% - #1,322 largest

> Poverty rate: 13.2% - #1,337 largest

> Population: 46,824 - #1,026 largest

> Closest city: Brookside, Colorado

48. Clermont County, OH

> Low access population: 45.4% (89,554 total)

> Low-income population: 49,524 residents, or 25.1% - #2,122 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 3,724 households, or 5.0% - #1,649 largest

> Poverty rate: 9.2% - #2,046 largest

> Population: 197,363 - #316 largest

> Closest city: Amelia, OH

47. Douglas County, Nevada

> Low access population: 45.5% (21,398 total)

> Low-income population: 11,794 residents, or 25.1% - #2,121 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 506 households, or 2.6% - #2,378 largest

> Poverty rate: 7.5% - #2,257 largest

> Population: 46,997 - #1,022 largest

> Closest city: Carter Springs, Nevada

46. Indian River County, FL

> Low access population: 45.6% (62,948 total)

> Low-income population: 51,151 residents, or 37.1% - #1,003 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 3,124 households, or 5.2% - #1,537 largest

> Poverty rate: 10.3% - #1,873 largest

> Population: 138,028 - #447 largest

> Closest city: Fellsmere, Florida

45. Richland County, SC

> Low access population: 45.6% (175,431 total)

> Low-income population: 133,006 residents, or 34.6% - #1,274 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 10,567 households, or 7.3% - #686 largest

> Poverty rate: 16.5% - #779 largest

> Population: 384,504 - #171 largest

> Closest city: Arcadia Lakes, SC

44. Warren County, OH

> Low access population: 45.7% (97,281 total)

> Low-income population: 32,250 residents, or 15.2% - #2,412 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 2,507 households, or 3.3% - #2,263 largest

> Poverty rate: 4.9% - #2,410 largest

> Population: 212,693 - #292 largest

> Closest city: Blanchester, OH

43. Cherokee, Kansas

> Low access population: 45.8% (9,884 total)

> Low-income population: 8,186 residents, or 37.9% - #915 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 562 households, or 6.5% - #966 largest

> Poverty rate: 13.2% - #1,335 largest

> Population: 21,603 - #1,758 largest

> Closest city: Baxter Springs, Kansas

42. Washington County, MN

> Low access population: 45.8% (109,179 total)

> Low-income population: 34,566 residents, or 14.5% - #2,419 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 3,282 households, or 3.7% - #2,153 largest

> Poverty rate: 4.4% - #2,434 largest

> Population: 238,136 - #270 largest

> Closest city: Afton, MN

41. St. Lucie County, FL

> Low access population: 45.9% (127,479 total)

> Low-income population: 113,931 residents, or 41.0% - #652 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 5,697 households, or 5.2% - #1,502 largest

> Poverty rate: 13.1% - #1,361 largest

> Population: 277,789 - #232 largest

> Closest city: Fort Pierce, Florida

40. Montgomery County, TN

> Low access population: 46.1% (79,476 total)

> Low-income population: 66,646 residents, or 38.7% - #862 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 2,889 households, or 4.5% - #1,851 largest

> Poverty rate: 12.3% - #1,510 largest

> Population: 172,331 - #359 largest

> Closest city: Clarksville, Tennessee

39. Citrus County, FL

> Low access population: 46.2% (65,214 total)

> Low-income population: 56,153 residents, or 39.8% - #753 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 3,653 households, or 5.8% - #1,257 largest

> Poverty rate: 15.0% - #1,045 largest

> Population: 141,236 - #437 largest

> Closest city: Beverly Hills, Florida

38. Douglas County, WA

> Low access population: 46.4% (17,834 total)

> Low-income population: 14,576 residents, or 37.9% - #914 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 609 households, or 4.4% - #1,917 largest

> Poverty rate: 11.0% - #1,757 largest

> Population: 38,431 - #1,207 largest

> Closest city: Bridgeport, Washington

37. Williamson County, TX

> Low access population: 46.5% (196,748 total)

> Low-income population: 98,379 residents, or 23.3% - #2,227 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 4,323 households, or 2.8% - #2,347 largest

> Poverty rate: 6.1% - #2,354 largest

> Population: 422,679 - #159 largest

> Closest city: Bartlett, TX

36. James County, VA

> Low access population: 46.7% (31,315 total)

> Low-income population: 13,281 residents, or 19.8% - #2,337 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,000 households, or 3.7% - #2,159 largest

> Poverty rate: 6.6% - #2,325 largest

> Population: 67,009 - #784 largest

> Closest city: Toano, VA

35. Petersburg County, VA

> Low access population: 46.8% (15,173 total)

> Low-income population: 16,281 residents, or 50.2% - #98 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 2,506 households, or 18.4% - #17 largest

> Poverty rate: 22.6% - #227 largest

> Population: 32,420 - #1,378 largest

> Closest city: Petersburg, VA

34. Red Willow County, NB

> Low access population: 46.9% (5,184 total)

> Low-income population: 3,425 residents, or 31.0% - #1,642 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 253 households, or 5.4% - #1,415 largest

> Poverty rate: 10.0% - #1,920 largest

> Population: 11,055 - #2,359 largest

> Closest city: Bartley, Nebraska

33. St. Charles Parish, LA

> Low access population: 47.2% (24,922 total)

> Low-income population: 13,346 residents, or 25.3% - #2,102 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 826 households, or 4.5% - #1,885 largest

> Poverty rate: 11.2% - #1,714 largest

> Population: 52,780 - #937 largest

> Closest city: Ama, Louisiana

32. Chesterfield County, VA

> Low access population: 47.2% (149,371 total)

> Low-income population: 64,759 residents, or 20.5% - #2,315 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 3,667 households, or 3.2% - #2,292 largest

> Poverty rate: 6.6% - #2,328 largest

> Population: 316,236 - #201 largest

> Closest city: Bellwood, VA

31. Beaufort County, SC

> Low access population: 47.5% (77,017 total)

> Low-income population: 51,511 residents, or 31.8% - #1,562 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 3,262 households, or 5.0% - #1,625 largest

> Poverty rate: 9.3% - #2,031 largest

> Population: 162,233 - #380 largest

> Closest city: Beaufort, SC

30. Richmond County, GA

> Low access population: 47.6% (95,414 total)

> Low-income population: 90,770 residents, or 45.3% - #307 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 6,864 households, or 8.9% - #326 largest

> Poverty rate: 23.2% - #195 largest

> Population: 200,549 - #310 largest

> Closest city: Augusta, GA

29. Sandoval County, NM

> Low access population: 48.3% (63,492 total)

> Low-income population: 45,612 residents, or 34.7% - #1,261 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,466 households, or 3.1% - #2,307 largest

> Poverty rate: 12.1% - #1,548 largest

> Population: 131,561 - #469 largest

> Closest city: Algodones, NM

28. Calhoun County, TX

> Low access population: 48.3% (10,319 total)

> Low-income population: 8,038 residents, or 37.6% - #946 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 282 households, or 3.6% - #2,177 largest

> Poverty rate: 10.1% - #1,901 largest

> Population: 21,381 - #1,766 largest

> Closest city: Point Comfort, TX

27. Paulding County, GA

> Low access population: 48.6% (69,204 total)

> Low-income population: 42,994 residents, or 30.2% - #1,721 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,239 households, or 2.6% - #2,379 largest

> Poverty rate: 6.9% - #2,304 largest

> Population: 142,324 - #434 largest

> Closest city: Braswell, GA

26. DeSoto County, MS

> Low access population: 48.7% (78,485 total)

> Low-income population: 43,807 residents, or 27.2% - #1,976 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,933 households, or 3.3% - #2,249 largest

> Poverty rate: 9.6% - #1,987 largest

> Population: 161,252 - #383 largest

> Closest city: Bridgetown, Mississippi

25. Riley County, KS

> Low access population: 48.8% (34,707 total)

> Low-income population: 27,733 residents, or 39.0% - #823 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,702 households, or 6.6% - #942 largest

> Poverty rate: 22.7% - #219 largest

> Population: 71,115 - #750 largest

> Closest city: Ashland Township, Kansas

24. Charlotte County, FL

> Low access population: 48.8% (78,148 total)

> Low-income population: 55,817 residents, or 34.9% - #1,237 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 3,420 households, or 4.7% - #1,794 largest

> Poverty rate: 10.6% - #1,825 largest

> Population: 159,978 - #388 largest

> Closest city: Charlotte Harbor, Florida

23. Henry County, GA

> Low access population: 49.4% (100,823 total)

> Low-income population: 58,992 residents, or 28.9% - #1,822 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,651 households, or 2.4% - #2,399 largest

> Poverty rate: 9.1% - #2,058 largest

> Population: 203,922 - #301 largest

> Closest city: Hampton, GA

22. Boone County, Kentucky

> Low access population: 49.8% (59,190 total)

> Low-income population: 26,252 residents, or 22.1% - #2,268 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,484 households, or 3.4% - #2,230 largest

> Poverty rate: 6.5% - #2,335 largest

> Population: 118,811 - #505 largest

> Closest city: Belleview, Kentucky

21. Val Verde County, TX

> Low access population: 50.1% (24,504 total)

> Low-income population: 21,709 residents, or 44.4% - #370 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,020 households, or 6.5% - #967 largest

> Poverty rate: 18.3% - #561 largest

> Population: 48,879 - #996 largest

> Closest city: Amistad, TX

20. Hancock County, WV

> Low access population: 50.2% (15,403 total)

> Low-income population: 10,376 residents, or 33.8% - #1,348 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,134 households, or 8.5% - #402 largest

> Poverty rate: 14.0% - #1,200 largest

> Population: 30,676 - #1,418 largest

> Closest city: Chester, WV

19. Dooly County, GA

> Low access population: 50.4% (7,521 total)

> Low-income population: 6,225 residents, or 41.7% - #581 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 501 households, or 9.5% - #248 largest

> Poverty rate: 22.5% - #235 largest

> Population: 14,918 - #2,114 largest

> Closest city: Byromville, GA

18. Barnstable County, Massachusetts

> Low access population: 51.0% (110,199 total)

> Low-income population: 43,022 residents, or 19.9% - #2,334 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 4,759 households, or 5.0% - #1,655 largest

> Poverty rate: 6.7% - #2,318 largest

> Population: 215,888 - #288 largest

> Closest city: Barnstable, Massachusetts

17. Hamilton County, IN

> Low access population: 51.2% (140,497 total)

> Low-income population: 42,435 residents, or 15.5% - #2,410 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 2,632 households, or 2.6% - #2,369 largest

> Poverty rate: 4.4% - #2,431 largest

> Population: 274,569 - #235 largest

> Closest city: Adams Township, Indiana

16. Carbon County, WY

> Low access population: 51.3% (8,151 total)

> Low-income population: 4,438 residents, or 27.9% - #1,904 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 206 households, or 3.2% - #2,279 largest

> Poverty rate: 13.3% - #1,325 largest

> Population: 15,885 - #2,056 largest

> Closest city: Arlington, Wyoming

15. Hendricks County, Indiana

> Low access population: 51.5% (74,972 total)

> Low-income population: 23,813 residents, or 16.4% - #2,393 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,115 households, or 2.1% - #2,420 largest

> Poverty rate: 5.3% - #2,389 largest

> Population: 145,448 - #430 largest

> Closest city: Amo, Indiana

14. Flagler County, FL

> Low access population: 51.9% (49,627 total)

> Low-income population: 35,422 residents, or 37.0% - #1,009 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,510 households, or 3.9% - #2,112 largest

> Poverty rate: 11.0% - #1,744 largest

> Population: 95,696 - #605 largest

> Closest city: Beverly Beach, Florida

13. Plaquemines Parish, LA

> Low access population: 52.6% (12,122 total)

> Low-income population: 8,113 residents, or 35.2% - #1,201 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 491 households, or 6.1% - #1,129 largest

> Poverty rate: 17.8% - #613 largest

> Population: 23,042 - #1,686 largest

> Closest city: Belle Chasse, Louisiana

12. Carroll County, GA

> Low access population: 53.0% (58,614 total)

> Low-income population: 43,384 residents, or 39.3% - #803 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 2,185 households, or 5.6% - #1,348 largest

> Poverty rate: 16.3% - #825 largest

> Population: 110,527 - #536 largest

> Closest city: Bowdon, GA

11. Putnam County, NY

> Low access population: 53.6% (53,405 total)

> Low-income population: 12,914 residents, or 13.0% - #2,433 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,661 households, or 4.7% - #1,761 largest

> Poverty rate: 5.6% - #2,380 largest

> Population: 99,710 - #583 largest

> Closest city: Brewster, New York

10. Forsyth County, GA

> Low access population: 55.9% (98,125 total)

> Low-income population: 32,635 residents, or 18.6% - #2,358 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,294 households, or 2.2% - #2,415 largest

> Poverty rate: 5.2% - #2,392 largest

> Population: 175,511 - #352 largest

> Closest city: Cumming, GA

9. Bristol County, RI

> Low access population: 56.0% (27,937 total)

> Low-income population: 8,617 residents, or 17.3% - #2,380 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 1,252 households, or 6.5% - #960 largest

> Poverty rate: 7.1% - #2,291 largest

> Population: 49,875 - #978 largest

> Closest city: Barrington, Rhode Island

8. Valencia County, NM

> Low access population: 57.7% (44,168 total)

> Low-income population: 33,682 residents, or 44.0% - #401 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 923 households, or 3.4% - #2,242 largest

> Poverty rate: 16.6% - #770 largest

> Population: 76,569 - #708 largest

> Closest city: Adelino, NM

7. Bethel County, AK

> Low access population: 59.1% (10,059 total)

> Low-income population: 9,730 residents, or 57.2% - #20 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 2,573 households, or 55.3% - #04 largest

> Poverty rate: 28.6% - #61 largest

> Population: 17,013 - #1,983 largest

> Closest city: Akiachak, AK

6. Coryell County, TX

> Low access population: 59.8% (45,103 total)

> Low-income population: 23,689 residents, or 31.4% - #1,598 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 936 households, or 4.2% - #2,002 largest

> Poverty rate: 11.5% - #1,666 largest

> Population: 75,388 - #720 largest

> Closest city: Evant, TX

5. Pulaski County, MO

> Low access population: 63.3% (33,069 total)

> Low-income population: 15,065 residents, or 28.8% - #1,831 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 794 households, or 5.0% - #1,662 largest

> Poverty rate: 14.4% - #1,126 largest

> Population: 52,274 - #946 largest

> Closest city: Crocker, MO

4. Poquoson County, VA

> Low access population: 65.0% (7,896 total)

> Low-income population: 1,664 residents, or 13.7% - #2,426 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 187 households, or 4.1% - #2,010 largest

> Poverty rate: 5.0% - #2,405 largest

> Population: 12,150 - #2,296 largest

> Closest city: Poquoson, VA

3. Chattahoochee County, GA

> Low access population: 71.9% (8,102 total)

> Low-income population: 3,293 residents, or 29.2% - #1,787 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 149 households, or 5.5% - #1,360 largest

> Poverty rate: 18.1% - #590 largest

> Population: 11,267 - #2,344 largest

> Closest city: Cusseta, GA

2. Franklin County, TX

> Low access population: 74.2% (7,870 total)

> Low-income population: 3,109 residents, or 29.3% - #1,779 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 120 households, or 2.9% - #2,337 largest

> Poverty rate: 8.2% - #2,171 largest

> Population: 10,605 - #2,391 largest

> Closest city: Mount Vernon, TX

1. Nye County, NV

> Low access population: 86.8% (38,157 total)

> Low-income population: 16,572 residents, or 37.7% - #933 largest out of 2,443 counties

> Housing units without a vehicle: 692 households, or 3.8% - #2,120 largest

> Poverty rate: 16.5% - #790 largest

> Population: 43,946 - #1,085 largest

> Closest city: Amargosa Valley, Nevada

