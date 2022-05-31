ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed a decree Tuesday outlawing the sale of e-cigarettes, continuing the government’s anti-vaping policy.

Mexico had already prohibited imports of the devices since at least October. And even before that, consumer protection and other laws had been used to discourage sales.

Despite Tuesday’s decree, many Mexicans import or buy vaping cartridges or fluid under the table or online domestically.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López Gatell lashed out at industry claims that vaping is safer than smoking, calling it “a big lie.”

The government’s own figures estimate that at least 5 million Mexicans have tried vaping at least once.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Cigarettes#Ap#Mexicans
Reuters

Baby formula shortage could ease as Abbott reopens Michigan plant

June 4 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) said on Saturday that it has reopened its baby formula production plant in Sturgis, Michigan, taking a step toward alleviating an acute nationwide shortage that has sent parents scrambling for supplies. The company said it will begin production of EleCare and other specialty...
The Associated Press

State officials extend ban on poultry events

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State animal health officials have extended a ban poultry events indefinitely as a bird flu outbreak continues. The Bismarck Tribune reported the State Board of Animal Health canceled all shows, public sales, swaps and exhibitions of poultry and other birds in March at the North Dakota Turkey Federation’s request to help slow the disease. The board on Thursday decided to continue the ban until further notice.
BISMARCK, ND
The Associated Press

Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer. The February shutdown of the largest formula...
The Associated Press

Police patrol Hong Kong park to enforce Tiananmen vigil ban

HONG KONG (AP) — Heavy police force patrolled Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on Saturday after authorities for a third consecutive year banned public commemoration of the anniversary of the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, with vigils overseas the only place marking the event. For decades, Hong Kong...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

928K+
Followers
450K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy