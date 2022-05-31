Ask Reagan's 'Are you better off?' question this November

Until Jan. 20, 2021, Jimmy Carter had been considered by many as America’s worst president. But fortunately for Carter, Joe Biden has relieved him of that honor.

America today is experiencing the worst inflation in the past 40 years, record high gas prices and the American Automobile Association is predicting that regular gas will top $6 per gallon by early August.

America is experiencing an absolute mess at our southern border and a baby formula shortage which may not be resolved until mid-summer. The bottom line: it’s obvious Joe Biden doesn’t understand basic economics and the folks around him are equally as clueless. It’s Economics 101: flood the economy with money and inflation will be the result.

So as we head into the midterms folks need to make a decision. In the final week of the 1980 presidential campaign between Democratic President Jimmy Carter and Republican nominee, Ronald Reagan, the two candidates held their only debate. Going into the Oct. 28 event, Carter had managed to turn a dismal summer into a close race for a second term.

And then, during the debate, Reagan posed what has become one of the most important campaign questions of all time: “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” Carter’s answer was a resounding “No,” and in the final, crucial days of the campaign, his numbers tanked.

On election day, Reagan won a huge popular vote and electoral victory. The “better off” question has been with us ever since. That simple question gave us Ronald Reagan for eight years. Reagan was, in my opinion, the best president of my lifetime.

The question we’ll need to ask this November is this: are we better off today than when Biden took office? If your answer is “no,” then you need to vote Republican. But if you’re happy with $6-a-gallon gasoline and high prices at the grocery store and fewer dollars for discretionary spending, then vote Democrat. At the same time, quit complaining about high prices.

PAUL MILLER

Elizabeth City