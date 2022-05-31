ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APD: Man shot, killed by police called 911 before opening fire on officers

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4CWt_0fw123ev00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police on Tuesday identified the man shot and killed by officers last Thursday morning in southeast Austin.

APD said Robert Hammitt, 48, opened fire on officers first from a pickup truck at 1500 Crossing Place. That’s near East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road.

PAST STORY: Man dead after opening fire on officers from pickup truck in southeast Austin

Austin 911 got a call about a man with a gun in the area of Faro Drive and Crossing Place just before 5 a.m. on May 26.

The caller, who identified himself as Hammitt, said a man was pointing a gun at him. Hammitt described the armed man to dispatchers as a white man wearing tan clothing with a rifle inside a black Ford F-150.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man and truck fitting the description, APD said. However, the man in the truck was also later identified as Hammitt.

Officers got out of their marked vehicles and walked up to the truck. Two officers tried to speak with Hammitt, who was sitting inside the truck on the driver’s side, according to APD. Officers began giving commands to Hammitt to bring his hands outside the truck window and exit.

APD said within seconds of the truck door opening, Hammitt began firing shots at the officers. They ran for cover and returned fire at the truck using their APD-approved guns.

The officers stayed covered and told Hammitt again to show his hands and stop moving, according to APD. Officers continued instructing Hammitt while also identifying themselves as Austin police. Officers asked Hammitt to come out of the truck, so they could give him medical attention, however, APD said Hammitt didn’t respond.

Officers walked up to the truck and removed Hammitt from the vehicle. APD said officers checked to make sure he didn’t have the gun on him before giving medical aid.

Austin-Travis County EMS continued that medical help once crews arrived on scene two minutes later, according to APD. Hammitt succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene at 5:37 a.m.

A gun was found inside the truck where Hammitt was sitting, on the driver-side floorboard. No officers or people in the area were injured during the shooting.

APD said five of its officers were involved in the shooting and were placed on administrative leave. Some of the officers were in training:

  • Officer with 7.5 years of experience with APD (field-training officer)
  • Officer with five years of experience with APD (field-training officer)
  • Officer with 4.5 years of experience with APD
  • Two officers in training (about four months with APD)

Two investigations will be carried out: a criminal one done by the APD Special Investigations Unit alongside the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and an administrative one done by the APD Internal Affairs Unit with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with details about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 16

Related
fox7austin.com

Round Rock police identify man involved in assault at restaurant

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department has identified a man who was involved in an assault. Police said they were looking for a man who was involved in a May assault at Hooters at 2700 South IH-35. The man punched another customer several times before leaving the...
ROUND ROCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Nationwide Report

19-year-old Teresa Gonzales died after a crash in South Austin; driver accused of intoxication manslaughter (Austin, TX)

19-year-old Teresa Gonzales died after a crash in South Austin; driver accused of intoxication manslaughter (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 19-year-old Teresa Gonzales as the victim who lost her life following a single-vehicle accident Monday night in South Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal crash took place at about 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of the South I-35 northbound service road [...]
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Video of APD Officer Throwing Woman to Ground Goes Viral

Family members of Elisha Wright Jr., a 22-year-old Black man charged with assaulting police, joined the Austin Justice Coalition on Wednesday to call attention to a questionable use of force by Austin police officers caught on video. Taken just before 2am on the morning of May 1, the five-second video...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Police#911#Guns#Violent Crime
fox7austin.com

Taylor police investigating crash that killed Thrall man

TAYLOR, Texas - The Taylor Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday night that killed a Thrall man. Police received a call reporting the crash in the 12400 block of US 79 at 10:43 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a black 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west when it lost control.
TAYLOR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KVUE

Subject taken into custody after SWAT call at Round Rock business

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man has been taken into custody after a barricaded subject incident Wednesday afternoon, the Round Rock Police Department said. The police department said at 10:40 a.m. that it was assisting the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) with an incident near the Batteries Plus and Home Depot in the 2500 block of South Interstate 35. RRPD later clarified that the TCSO was uninvolved and that the incident involved a barricaded subject at the Batteries Plus.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Travis County inmate dies at local hospital: TCSO

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An inmate at the Travis County Correctional Complex has died at a local hospital, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said 41-year-old Rene Ruiz reported not feeling well on June 1 and after an evaluation, transported to a local hospital about 3:43 p.m. Ruiz was...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Five Austin police officers indicted in connection to 2020 protests now suing City, others

AUSTIN, Texas — Five of the 21 Austin Police Department officers indicted for their actions during the May 2020 social justice protests in Austin are now suing. A lawsuit filed late Tuesday evening listed the officers suing as Joshua Jackson, Rolan Rast, Todd Gilbertson, Derrick Lehman and Alexander Lomovstev. The group is suing the City of Austin and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County, Black Lives Matter and the Austin Justice Coalition – among others – for $1 million.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy