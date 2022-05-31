ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanahan City Administrator Mike Cochran To Resign

 3 days ago
Pictured: Mike Cochran (Via City of Hanahan)

HANAHAN, S.C. – The City of Hanahan confirmed Tuesday it will soon be looking for a new city administrator following Mike Cochran’s resignation.

Officials said city council received Cochran’s resignation at the May 10 council meeting. He has accepted another position and will be relocating to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. His last day with the city will be June 8, 2022.

“Hanahan City Council wants to thank Mike for his many years of dedicated service to the city as a police officer, police chief, and city administrator and wish him the very best in his new role,” the city said in a news release.

According to officials, Hanahan City Council will begin the search for a new city administrator soon and until a new city administrator is in place, council has appointed Finance Director Courtney Soler as interim city administrator.

Police Chief Dennis Turner will serve as interim deputy city administrator, both effective immediately.

City officials said the two will continue in their current roles and will work together leading other city staff to ensure the city continues to operate as normal. This will give them time to work with Cochran prior to his departure to get up to speed on multiple ongoing projects in the city such as the Railroad Avenue Extension Project, the recreation bond projects, and the final phase of the downtown revitalization project among others.

The post Hanahan City Administrator Mike Cochran To Resign appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

