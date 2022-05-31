ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overheated housing markets could burn buyers

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. – A study released Tuesday by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University finds that 15 housing markets in the U.S., including one in Florida, are overvalued by 50 percent or...

Matt Lillywhite

More Bad News For Florida As Cost Of Rent Skyrockets

Florida has quickly become the epicenter of America's housing crisis, according to CBS News. "Average monthly rents in the Miami metro area are on par with San Francisco and Los Angeles — and double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes." It's also worth mentioning that Tampa Bay home prices have risen the fastest rate of any city in the country, according to a national index.
Economist: Florida homes currently overvalued about 30%

A South Florida housing expert said the sharp increase in the cost of housing could be costly to the region. Home prices are still soaring so much over where they normally would be that it concerns one real estate analyst, who said we're facing a reckoning. "The reckoning is we...
Click10.com

COVID-19 cases, positivity rates again on the rise in South Florida

Florida is once again seeing a rise in cases of COVID-19. The CDC is now classifying Florida as having a high level of transmission. That is due to the state reporting a seven-day average of more than 10,200 cases on Friday. Positivity rates have also been rising in South Florida.
Online housing scams on the rise in South Florida

Due to the current, unprecedented housing market in South Florida, cybersecurity experts say online housing scams are on the rise. Driving for Uber and Lyft is how Joseph Veres, who is deaf, pays his bills. "It's easy work, and I enjoy it," he told WPTV. "The schedule is very flexible."
FLHSMV announces 12 new Florida specialty license plates

From the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that 12 new specialty and military license plates are being delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies statewide. Floridians who purchased presale vouchers for the specialty plates will soon be able to redeem them at their local tax collector office or license plate agency, and those who wish to purchase one of the new plates are advised to contact their local office prior to visiting to ensure stock is available.
High living costs may force some SW Florida families out of the area

The price of living in paradise is growing, and soon, some families may be forced out of Southwest Florida. Marissa Stafford is a Southwest Florida native, born and raised. She says recently, she’s had to work multiple jobs to support her family. They rented the same house for years, where they were happy.
This Small Florida Town Is One of the Most Affordable Places to Buy a Beach House in the U.S.

South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Florida COVID-19 vaccine requirement dropped after state threat

TALLAHASSEE - After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando. The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special Olympics International threatening to assess the fine for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue. "How can you force people to take a vaccine in...
BEST BOCA RATON GOLF COURSES OF ALL TIME

Make a game of GOLF one of your top objectives, whether you’re visiting Boca Raton, Florida for business or pleasure, or you live here. Look no further if you want to find the greatest Boca Raton golf courses! For the keen golfer, Boca Raton offers a wide range of courses and a large number of tee times to accommodate your schedule.
West Palm Beach restaurant looking to hire 200 employees this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach restaurant set to open July 1 is hosting a job fair at its downtown location this Saturday. El Camino West Palm Beach is looking to fill 200 positions before its opening. The restaurant is hosting a job fair at its...
Florida man killed in Colorado avalanche identified

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a rock fall and avalanche that also injured two other climbers at Rocky Mountain National Park.The Boulder County coroner's office identified the victim Friday as 25-year-old Christopher Clark, of Land O' Lakes, Florida.Two New Mexico climbers were injured in Sunday's avalanche. Michael Grieg, 27, of Albuquerque was airlifted by helicopter and hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies. Lillian Martinez, 24, of Albuquerque, suffered minor injuries.A helicopter crew on Tuesday lifted Clark's body from the avalanche zone on Mount Meeker, where rescuers worked in winter conditions in terrain above 11,500 feet (3,505 meters) at the site near Dreamweaver Couloir. Climbers in the area witnessed the slide.
