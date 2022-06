The Kings scored 232 goals this season. We narrowed it down to give you the Top 10. Looking back at the 2021-22 season, the Kings improved in many major categories. With a number of players setting career highs in multiple offensive categories, the Kings' offense as a whole also took a big step forward. Over the 82-game season, the Kings scored 232 goals in total, including 40 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals, the third most shorthanded goals in the NHL. Averaging out to 2.87 goals per game this season, the Kings topped their totals from their previous three seasons in terms of goals per game (2018-19: 2.43, 2019-20: 2.53, 2020-21: 2.54).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO