The Royals recalled Kris Bubic to start Saturday’s ballgame and optioned Ronald Bolanos to Triple-A, per the Athletic’s Alex Lewis. Bubic, 24, got off to a disastrous start this season with a 12.83 ERA over five starts and one relief appearance totaling 13 1/3 innings. He fared little better over three starts in Triple-A, surrendering 10 earned runs in 13 2/3 innings. His peripheral numbers did improve, however, with a 4-to-17 walk-to-strikeout ratio after posting a 11-to-10 such mark in the bigs.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 35 MINUTES AGO