Leech Lake Tribal College has a new president. The board of trustees of the college has named Dr. Helen Zaikina-Montgomery to serve as president of LLTC. Zaikina-Montgomery had been serving as the school’s interim president since May of 2021 and is credited with leading the college through the pandemic while developing and implementing the college’s strategic plan. She first came to the college in 2019 as the Director of Assessment and Institutional Research.

CASS LAKE, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO