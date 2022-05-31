Springfield man arrested for shots fired on Allen Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after a shots fire incident on Allen Street.PD: Man recklessly drove through Springfield with 3-year-old in car
Springfield police were called to the 200 block of Allen Street after a ShotSpotter Activation around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Officers found evidence of shots fired and 20 minutes later found a suspect on Randall Place.
The suspect, 28-year-old Jaime Griffin of Springfield, was detained and police located ammunition in his pocket that was similar to the shells at the Allen Street incident. Officers also found a loaded large capacity firearm that was capable of holding 14 rounds of ammunition nearby and then arrested Griffin.
While driving back to the police department, Griffin became erratic and admitted to police that he swallowed a large amount of drugs before being arrested. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
Griffin has been charged with:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling
- Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card
A booking photo will be released once Griffin is taken back to the police department.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 3