Why NoHo Hank's Romance Means So Much on 'Barry'

By Adam Grinwald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Barry.NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), one of the most compelling (and lovable) characters in HBO’s Barry, has undergone a bit of a metamorphosis. Thanks to a talented writing staff—and a magnetic performance by Carrigan—Hank has evolved from a quirky quasi-antagonist to...

Collider

'The Orville: New Horizons' Review: Season 3 of Seth MacFarlane's Show Is "Definitely Worth the Wait"

After three long years, Seth MacFarlane's The Orville is finally back with Season 3, officially titled The Orville: New Horizons. The new season brings with it some interesting new characters and a new home for the sci-fi comedy-drama, which has now moved from Fox to Hulu — and it looks like that change has also led to some serious upgrades for the series.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Hacks’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Growing Closer and Going Apart

Editor's Note: The following contains Hacks Season 2 spoilers.When Season 1 of a series is so well-received by both critics and fans, the pressure is on to deliver an equally strong, if not better, Season 2. Fortunately, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the Emmy winning creators of the hit HBO Max series Hacks, were up to the challenge. Season 2 brought along the laughs, the tears, and the kombucha as our favorite comedy duo of long-time stand-up comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), hit the road and toured the country as Deborah worked out her new material. This, of course, was slightly overshadowed by the fact that Ava wrote a scathing email to television producers about how Deborah really is when she’s offstage. In Ava’s defense, Deborah had just slapped her, and she was also incredibly drunk and high when she wrote the email. Regardless, there were jokes to be written and performed. After all, the show must go on. Right?
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Best New Shows on Netflix in June 2020

June is going to be very stand-up comedy focused on Netflix. Their Netflix is a Joke festival will result in a ton of new comedy specials being released and there is a little something for everyone depending on what type of comedy you like. However, if comedy isn’t your thing, or if you need a break and a new series to watch, Netflix has you covered. Whether you prefer docu-series, comedies, or a final bow for a popular drama, there are plenty of options to explore for the month of June. Here are 7 of the best options.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Boys' Showrunner Eric Kripke on Casting Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy: "He Can Pull It All Off"

The Boys are back! With the long-awaited premiere of the hit Prime Video series' third season finally hitting our home screens, we can welcome the return of our favorite irreverent, disturbing, and often downright nasty supes who couldn't be further from heroic — as well as the group of resident misfits the show is named for who are determined to hold them accountable for previous and current misdeeds. One of the latest additions to the series this season just so happens to be Soldier Boy, a twisted take on another classic American-rooted comics hero whose arrival on The Boys is set to shake things up in more ways than just one. The hopelessly smarmy supe is played by Jensen Ackles, and the role reunites him with show creator Eric Kripke — the two worked together for a time on Supernatural when the series was first taking off on the now-CW — and let's just say that Soldier Boy is a pretty far cry from anything Dean Winchester ever was, even on his worst day.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Twisted Metal’: Video Game TV Show Adds Joe Seanoa, Richard Cabral, and More

Peacock announced today that professional wrestler Joe Seanoa has joined the Twisted Metal live-action series as the physical portrayal of Sweet Tooth, who will be voiced by previously announced star and executive producer Will Arnett. Seanoa is the latest addition to the ever-growing cast of the live-action adaptation of the global video game phenomenon.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Under the Banner of Heaven': Wyatt Russell & Sam Worthington on the Challenges of Playing Their Characters

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for the real-life crime explored in Under the Banner of Heaven.]From creator/showrunner/executive producer Dustin Lance Black and inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven (which is from FX and can be streamed on Hulu) follows Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), a devout member of the LDS Church, and his seasoned partner Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham). Investigating a prominent Mormon family for the role they played in a horrific crime weighs deeply on Pyre, as he also questions his own faith in ways that he never could have expected.
TV SERIES
Collider

Discovery+ Features 'Trixie Motel,' 'Book of Queer' and 'Generation Drag' to Kick Off Pride Month

Discovery+ is highlighting its collection of LGBTQ+ shows for the month of June. Each year in June, the US and other parts of the world take part in Pride parades, festivals, and workshops to celebrate and commemorate the LGBTQ+ rights movement. This year, Discovery+ is releasing a selection of shows and documentaries to share the stories of queer people from young to old. In honor of Pride Month, the streaming service will be showcasing multiple shows, a few of which include Trixie Motel, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel's property renovation, Generation Drag, and Book of Queer.
SOCIETY
Collider

10 Celebs You Forgot Guest-Starred On 'Boy Meets World'

Boy Meets World and its loveable cast of characters have touched the lives of generations since its premiere in 1993, with Cory Matthews, Topanga Lawrence and Shawn Hunter still being adored to this day in syndication and on Disney+. The sitcom is also remembered for its long list of guest...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
Collider

'Tron: Legacy’ Director Cites Marvel and Star Wars as Reason He Never Made ‘Tron 3’

Cult films, by their very nature, take some time to catch on with audiences. That has happened with Tron, and is slowly beginning to happen with its sequel, Tron: Legacy. One of the few downsides to this, however, could be that no further films may be made. The nature of Hollywood and filmmaking also changes amongst the studios, and these are just some of the reasons that Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski points to for no further Tron films being made.
MOVIES
Collider

HBO Max's 'The Staircase' and What True Crime Media Owes Its Subjects

More than most other true-crime series, The Staircase needed to do something special to distinguish itself. Even for a genre whose devotees will happily listen to three different podcasts about a single case, the Michael Peterson saga is well-trodden ground; in fact, the miniseries is based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s award-winning docuseries of the same name. On top of that, this year has seen an overwhelming glut of true-crime shows, with a new buzzy miniseries seemingly debuting every week. (Candy, The Girl from Plainville, The Thing About Pam, Under the Banner of Heaven — and those are just the ones involving murder cases.) If The Staircase wanted to stand out, it would need more than Colin Firth’s American accent and a scene-stealing turn from Parker Posey. It needed an angle.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 1: What Happened to Hopper?

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things. After a three-year-long wait, the Jim Hopper (David Harbour) cliffhanger from last season of Stranger Things was finally revealed! After the emotional Season 3 finale, Hopper is taken by Russian soldiers after surviving the explosion at the Russian Gate to the Upside Down beneath the Starcourt Mall. Believing he is an American spy, the Russians torture him to try to get more information. He is beat up, hosed down by water, and more. Impressed that he doesn’t budge, the Russians shave his head and send him to a secret prisoner camp called Kamchatka.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Sherlock Holmes': 8 Things That Make The 1984 TV Show The Best Adaptation

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories and novels have had numerous—quite literally uncountable—adaptations: television shows, movies, and other books don’t quite encapsulate the reach of these beloved adventures. Neil Gaiman, Stephen King, Robert Downey Jr., Stephen Moffat, and others have all tried their hand at creative adaptations of the characters and settings, to variable success.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 'Full House' Cameos In 'Fuller House' That Will Leave You Feeling Nostalgic

The Netflix reboot of Full House made the Tanner home much fuller when DJ and her three children moved in, along with her sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy and daughter Ramona. But Fuller House didn't just update its generations of viewers on DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy. It also gave a glimpse at the lives of several other original cast members 30 years after the first show.
TV SERIES
Collider

From KISS to 'The Addams Family': The Best 'Scooby-Doo!' Crossovers You Just Have to See

Very few cartoon heroes have had the opportunity to cross over with dozens of fictional characters, alternate universes, and even real-world celebrities and stars, but one of the most notable has to be the world's most famous mystery-solving dog out there, Scooby-Doo! With Mindy Kaling's Velma-centered adult animated series and a new Scooby preschool series in development, our favorite Great Dane shows no signs of slowing down or phasing out of the mystery-solving business.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Strange New Worlds' Made a Classic Star Trek Species Even More Terrifying

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has established a pattern in its first season: each episode features a standalone adventure that focuses on a member of the U.S.S. Enterprise. That pattern extends to this week's episode, "Memento Mori," which features the return of the reptilian race known as the Gorn. While helping the inhabitants of a colony find refuge on the Enterprise after their home is attacked, security chief La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong) realizes that the attack bears all the signs of a Gorn assault. The Enterprise is attacked by a trio of Gorn warships, and its crew has to resort to unorthodox means in order to survive.
TV SERIES
Collider

How Paul Schrader’s ‘Blue Collar’ Tapped Into the Decline of American Solidarity

In the wake of the biggest victories for American organized labor in decades, renewed attention has been placed on how the country got to this point of desperation. The decline of solidarity amongst Americans seems to be a never-ending talking point in the public discourse, with many pointing to declining union membership as a catalyst for our social disintegration. Yet Blue Collar, Paul Schrader’s overlooked 1978 directorial debut, proves that this is too simple of an explanation. Schrader depicts America as an already crumbling society, with workers being let down by the institutions around them and turning on each other as a result.
MOVIES
Collider

What's New on Hulu in June 2022

Hulu is clearly not here to disappoint as can be seen by everything coming to the service in the month of June. Not only will June see the return of hit series such as Only Murders in the Building, Love Victor, and The Orville, but there are also plenty of hit movies and legacy titles joining the service. For those who just can't wait to watch Dan Trachtenberg's Prey but want a refresher on the Predator franchise, the first three films will be available starting June 1. Other hit 20th Century Franchises being added in June include Alien, Die Hard, and Alien vs. Predator. New movies from Searchlight Pictures are also debuting on Hulu including the LGBTQ comedy Fire Island starring Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang and the Emma Thompson-led Sundance hit Good Luck To You, Leo Grande. Check out the complete list below to find when these titles and more launch on Hulu this June:
TV & VIDEOS

