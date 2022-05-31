ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie County public pool renamed after longtime lifeguard

By Jon Shainman
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKAsR_0fw0zfvR00

With summer on the doorstep, many kids will transition from the school to the pool.

It beckons on a hot, sunny day. The pool on Avenue M in Fort Pierce, renamed the Arthur Boatwright Pool on Tuesday.

Boatwright, who died in 2012, taught thousands of kids over multiple generations how to swim.

"Not only did he teach them how to swim, he taught them the value of safety, he taught them the value of being good in school," said Boatwright's sister, Angeline Duncan Singletary

Relatives talked about Boatwright’s ability to glide in the water.

"For a big man, I'm telling you he was smooth," said Bpatwright's brother, Roosevelt Duncan.

"He was so inspiring and the kids looked up to him as a mentor," said Richard Edwards, Boatwright's friend.

While the pool has a new name, the three county pools in St. Lucie County still suffer from the same old problem, not enough summer lifeguards.

"Unfortunately, we are short about 11 full-time positions right now," said St. Lucie County spokesman Erick Gill.

Gill said that means they’ve had to reduce their hours and capacity.

"We did get some frustrated residents this past weekend that we were capped at 25 people and we had to come back later. We understand and we appreciate their concerns," Gill said.

The county will provide the necessary lifeguard training to anyone 16 and older who has their own transportation. The hope is to find those who shared Boatwright's passion for kids and the water.

"And recognizing him, I truly believe this is an honor and well deserved," Duncan said.

If you're interested in being a St. Lucie County lifeguard, click here. For the latest county pool operating hours, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Saint Lucie County, FL
Government
Fort Pierce, FL
Government
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Local
Florida Government
cw34.com

Sheriff urging county commission to pass tougher ordinance

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County Sheriff William Snyder wants to make it more difficult for sex offenders to live near schools. Currently, Martin County has an ordinance that says convicted sex offenders cannot live within 1000 feet of a school, park, or child care facility. But in St. Lucie County and Indian River County, sex offenders cannot live within 2500 feet of a school, park, or daycare center.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
850wftl.com

What’s open and closed due to the storm?

As we prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Alex here is what’s open and closed around South Florida. Palm Beach Int’l Airport- Open, check with your airline. Palm Beach County Solid Waste Collection- No pickups Saturday, trash pickups resume on the next scheduled day. Boca Raton- Battle...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw hospitalized for over a month

A man considered to hold the greatest law enforcement power in Palm Beach County is doing so from a hospital bed at JFK Hospital near Lake Worth. Ric Bradshaw, the five-term sheriff, has been in the hospital for over a month after two medical procedures between April 26 and May 3. The second procedure was an elective heart procedure, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said, but did not ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tropical flooding: What’s open and what’s closed

South Florida remains under a flood watch until Sunday morning. Numerous businesses, services, and entertainment venues are altering their hours because of flooding and heavy rain. Here’s what you can expect. Keep current with the latest storm coverage at SunSentinel.com/hurricane. To get news alerts sent to your email inbox, go to SunSentinel.com/BreakingNews. Entertainment, events, venues ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy