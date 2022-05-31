‘The Cave Of Adullam’: Laurence Fishburn-Produced Documentary to Premiere at Tribeca

Editor's Note: The following contains Hacks Season 2 spoilers.When Season 1 of a series is so well-received by both critics and fans, the pressure is on to deliver an equally strong, if not better, Season 2. Fortunately, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the Emmy winning creators of the hit HBO Max series Hacks, were up to the challenge. Season 2 brought along the laughs, the tears, and the kombucha as our favorite comedy duo of long-time stand-up comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), hit the road and toured the country as Deborah worked out her new material. This, of course, was slightly overshadowed by the fact that Ava wrote a scathing email to television producers about how Deborah really is when she’s offstage. In Ava’s defense, Deborah had just slapped her, and she was also incredibly drunk and high when she wrote the email. Regardless, there were jokes to be written and performed. After all, the show must go on. Right?
