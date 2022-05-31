ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Cave Of Adullam’: Laurence Fishburn-Produced Documentary to Premiere at Tribeca

By Lacy Long
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cave of Adullam will premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The Cave of Adullam, its title referencing a stronghold in the Old Testament, tells the story of Jason Wilson who owns a martial arts academy in Detroit. Wilson is no ordinary sensei, however, as he prioritizes...

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in June 2022

The last days of Spring are fading as we continue on into the heart of the Summer, which means there are a whole bunch of new streaming offerings coming to Amazon Prime in June. Yes, there is the return of the hit series The Boys, which remains as vulgar and incisive as ever, though there are also some other good flicks to check out. From comedy classics to more recent action films, we’ve rounded up the best of the best to check out this month.
'Under the Banner of Heaven': Wyatt Russell & Sam Worthington on the Challenges of Playing Their Characters

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for the real-life crime explored in Under the Banner of Heaven.]From creator/showrunner/executive producer Dustin Lance Black and inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven (which is from FX and can be streamed on Hulu) follows Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), a devout member of the LDS Church, and his seasoned partner Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham). Investigating a prominent Mormon family for the role they played in a horrific crime weighs deeply on Pyre, as he also questions his own faith in ways that he never could have expected.
Discovery+ Features 'Trixie Motel,' 'Book of Queer' and 'Generation Drag' to Kick Off Pride Month

Discovery+ is highlighting its collection of LGBTQ+ shows for the month of June. Each year in June, the US and other parts of the world take part in Pride parades, festivals, and workshops to celebrate and commemorate the LGBTQ+ rights movement. This year, Discovery+ is releasing a selection of shows and documentaries to share the stories of queer people from young to old. In honor of Pride Month, the streaming service will be showcasing multiple shows, a few of which include Trixie Motel, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel's property renovation, Generation Drag, and Book of Queer.
‘Twisted Metal’: Video Game TV Show Adds Joe Seanoa, Richard Cabral, and More

Peacock announced today that professional wrestler Joe Seanoa has joined the Twisted Metal live-action series as the physical portrayal of Sweet Tooth, who will be voiced by previously announced star and executive producer Will Arnett. Seanoa is the latest addition to the ever-growing cast of the live-action adaptation of the global video game phenomenon.
10 Celebs You Forgot Guest-Starred On 'Boy Meets World'

Boy Meets World and its loveable cast of characters have touched the lives of generations since its premiere in 1993, with Cory Matthews, Topanga Lawrence and Shawn Hunter still being adored to this day in syndication and on Disney+. The sitcom is also remembered for its long list of guest...
7 Best New Shows on Netflix in June 2020

June is going to be very stand-up comedy focused on Netflix. Their Netflix is a Joke festival will result in a ton of new comedy specials being released and there is a little something for everyone depending on what type of comedy you like. However, if comedy isn’t your thing, or if you need a break and a new series to watch, Netflix has you covered. Whether you prefer docu-series, comedies, or a final bow for a popular drama, there are plenty of options to explore for the month of June. Here are 7 of the best options.
'The Orville: New Horizons' Review: Season 3 of Seth MacFarlane's Show Is "Definitely Worth the Wait"

After three long years, Seth MacFarlane's The Orville is finally back with Season 3, officially titled The Orville: New Horizons. The new season brings with it some interesting new characters and a new home for the sci-fi comedy-drama, which has now moved from Fox to Hulu — and it looks like that change has also led to some serious upgrades for the series.
How to Watch 'Physical' Season 2: Where to Stream the Dark Comedy Drama

There are lots of reasons why people take up aerobics. Some people do it to keep their muscles strong, others do it to reduce their risk of diseases, while some even do it just for the fun of it. But, for tortured housewife Sheila Rubin, aerobics is a way to gain power. Starring Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, Physical tells Sheila’s story as a 1980s housewife in San Diego. On the inside, she has a vicious inner voice and deep personal demons while having an unhealthy relationship with her body. On the outside, she puts up a facade of being a happy and supportive housewife. But, it all comes to a turning point when she follows her friend to an aerobics class and feels powerful while doing the exercises. Now, Sheila craves that power and will resort to extreme measures to maintain it. Physical follows Sheila’s journey from a tortured and unhappy woman to a female lifestyle guru while remaining a dutiful wife and supporting her husband’s political campaign.
10 Underappreciated South Korean Dramas and Where to Stream Them

South Korean executives definitely did not anticipate its radical success with worldwide audiences when they produced the drama about a group of contestants participating in games with deadly stakes — Squid Game. Thanks to globalization and the ever-dynamic Internet, South Korean dramas have been getting increased attention from not...
Best 'Stranger Things' Needle Drops So Far From "Heroes" to "Running Up That Hill"

Since its 2016 premiere on Netflix, Stranger Things has become a quintessential piece of nostalgic 1980s-set television. A crucial factor in its staying power is the show's flawless use of music as both an anchor and a storytelling device. If you've gotten halfway through the first volume of Season 4, you know that music plays a key role in the latest installment of Stranger Things. It could be the 80s nerd in me, but Stranger Things has always had an excellent soundtrack, and a pretty spectacular score from Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein to go along with it. And that's not even counting the epic remixes of The Who's "Baba O'Riley" or Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" for the Season 3 and Season 4 trailers.
'Is It Cake?' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Finally, fans of Is It Cake?, we have some good news! The hit Netflix series has been renewed for Season 2 with host Mikey Day returning! The show, which made all of us question our reality over and over again, was a look into the world of making cakes. But not just any kind of cake. It was part of the trend that happened during quarantine where seemingly every day objects turned out to just be very realistic-looking cakes. Netflix turned the trend into a reality show. And now, we're going to have more bakers and more challenges and honestly? Good.
'Sherlock Holmes': 8 Things That Make The 1984 TV Show The Best Adaptation

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories and novels have had numerous—quite literally uncountable—adaptations: television shows, movies, and other books don’t quite encapsulate the reach of these beloved adventures. Neil Gaiman, Stephen King, Robert Downey Jr., Stephen Moffat, and others have all tried their hand at creative adaptations of the characters and settings, to variable success.
HBO Max's 'The Staircase' and What True Crime Media Owes Its Subjects

More than most other true-crime series, The Staircase needed to do something special to distinguish itself. Even for a genre whose devotees will happily listen to three different podcasts about a single case, the Michael Peterson saga is well-trodden ground; in fact, the miniseries is based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s award-winning docuseries of the same name. On top of that, this year has seen an overwhelming glut of true-crime shows, with a new buzzy miniseries seemingly debuting every week. (Candy, The Girl from Plainville, The Thing About Pam, Under the Banner of Heaven — and those are just the ones involving murder cases.) If The Staircase wanted to stand out, it would need more than Colin Firth’s American accent and a scene-stealing turn from Parker Posey. It needed an angle.
'Tron: Legacy’ Director Cites Marvel and Star Wars as Reason He Never Made ‘Tron 3’

Cult films, by their very nature, take some time to catch on with audiences. That has happened with Tron, and is slowly beginning to happen with its sequel, Tron: Legacy. One of the few downsides to this, however, could be that no further films may be made. The nature of Hollywood and filmmaking also changes amongst the studios, and these are just some of the reasons that Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski points to for no further Tron films being made.
Top 10 Twins Who Became Acting Duos

Plenty of actors have been known for pulling double duty and playing their character's twin sibling — like Dove Cameron on Liv and Maddie or Finola Hughes on General Hospital. But some twin characters come in the form of real-life twin actors. Whether they've been acting duos since they...
‘Hacks’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Growing Closer and Going Apart

Editor's Note: The following contains Hacks Season 2 spoilers.When Season 1 of a series is so well-received by both critics and fans, the pressure is on to deliver an equally strong, if not better, Season 2. Fortunately, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the Emmy winning creators of the hit HBO Max series Hacks, were up to the challenge. Season 2 brought along the laughs, the tears, and the kombucha as our favorite comedy duo of long-time stand-up comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), hit the road and toured the country as Deborah worked out her new material. This, of course, was slightly overshadowed by the fact that Ava wrote a scathing email to television producers about how Deborah really is when she’s offstage. In Ava’s defense, Deborah had just slapped her, and she was also incredibly drunk and high when she wrote the email. Regardless, there were jokes to be written and performed. After all, the show must go on. Right?
2022 Movies: All The Upcoming Movies Releasing This Year

2022 has already been a fantastic year for movies with prestige blockbusters from the likes of The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, auteur-driven gems like Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Northman, and some great slashers in the form of Scream and X. It's hard to believe that we're only halfway through the year, and better yet, the latter half of 2022 brings new films from celebrated filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Damien Chazelle, and Jordan Peele and more superhero tentpoles like Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Adam, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Not to mention some potential awards players with Maria Schrader's She Said and Chinonye Chukwu's Till.
