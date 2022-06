Junction City Commissioners will hear a presentation on the effort to develop a Black of History Trail of Geary County when they meet Tuesday night at 701 North Jefferson. Jim Sands, president of the History Trail project, will make a presentation on the effort to protect and preserve the African American history of the area. He will provide a briefing on the essential elements of information about the trail to better benefit the community and neighboring communities.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO