Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1: How to prepare
WCNC
3 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Preparation is key to keeping you and your loved ones safe during hurricane season, which starts June 1. Here are some steps people can take according to the Red Cross, the National Hurricane Center and. to get ready. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes.
It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks.
When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season – especially during what’s forecast to be a busy season – it can spell disaster for folks along the Northern Gulf...
Forecasters expect a busy 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, with a 65 percent chance of an above-average season. There’s also a wildcard in the mix that raises the risk of more severe storms in the Gulf of Mexico this year. Between 14 to 21 tropical storms could grow powerful enough...
CATAWBA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported overnight Wednesday in North Carolina. The 2.2 magnitude quake was reported at 12:41 a.m. in Catawba. At this time the USGS has no reports of anyone feeling the quake. The earthquake comes after more than five earthquakes were reported in South Carolina.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season starts today and is expected to produce "above normal" activity. The first Tropical Depression (with sustained winds at 38 mph or less) of the Atlantic season is likely to form over the next 48 hours, just off the Yucatan Peninsula.The atmospheric low-pressure system will drift northeast over the Caribbean and produce heavy rain in southern Florida, including the Florida Keys, by Friday and Saturday.It is unlikely that it will become the first Tropical Storm (with sustained winds between 39 mph and 74 mph) of the Atlantic season but it will be monitored closely.
June 1 (UPI) -- South Florida and the Florida Keys are bracing for possibly the first tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season this weekend as a system near the Yucatan Peninsula starts to organize and make its way east. The National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that the...
A photo taken just hours before an Outer Banks home collapsed into the ocean showed it was standing strong before a powerful storm tore it down. Pat owns one of the two unoccupied homes along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, North Carolina that fell into the waves due to high tides and strong winds on Tuesday.
If I were you, I wouldn't change any summer plans because of this. But, you deserve to know that there's a "time traveler" who is now predicting a massive Midwest earthquake this July. Before I add any backstory, this video was shared on TikTok this week allegedly from a leaked...
Severe thunderstorms and a possible tornado damaged at least half of Forada, Minnesota, a city 70 miles southeast of St. Cloud, on Monday, a county official said. A suspected tornado touched down near the western Minnesota city, bringing torrential rain and wind gusts that reached a suspected 80 miles per hour. City officials have not reported any injuries or deaths.
The first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may arrive just in time for the season’s June 1 start date. A tropical system over the Yucatan Peninsula, the remnants of a Pacific hurricane that struck Mexico on Monday, has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm or depression later this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning. If it reaches sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it would be named Alex.
Moving is just a part of life and if you have a family, it is especially critical to find a decent location to settle down and make it your home. Wallethub has tried to ease the burden to find the best and worst cities in the nation by looking at dozens of metrics across five categories.
NEW ORLEANS — You may have seen images circling on social media of a tropical system in the Gulf around Memorial Day weekend. Don't panic. The number one thing to know is that model runs 2 weeks out are extremely unreliable. One model, the GFS, does show some organization...
A MAGNITUDE 4.3 earthquake rocked Los Angeles in the early hours of Thursday morning. Tremors were felt in the California city after the quake struck at around 2am local time. It hit near the town of Trona, triggering the state's alert system, according to The United States Geological Survey. The...
MILLIONS of Americans are under a severe weather warning, as experts forecast over a dozen storms are expected to hit the US coast this hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict at least 14-21 major storms this hurricane season, with at least six to 10 of those storms evolving into hurricanes.
Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to...
It’s hard to spend $10 from prison. But that’s what one North Carolina man will face. Michael Todd Hill won a $10 million lottery scratch-off prize in 2017. But just 5 years later Hill has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. This comes after he was charged with the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.
Two unoccupied seaside properties plunged into the ocean in Rodanthe on Tuesday. Someone filmed one of the incidents. Since then, the video has gone mega-viral, amassing tens of millions of views in less than 24 hours.
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Bay Area might get off easy this week, as a seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only bring a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend.The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of .1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.The multi-colored seven-day forecast map of the U.S. has only the lightest shade of green -- meaning the smallest amount of rainfall -- for the Bay Area.The map has deep swatches of red in the middle of the country, signifying 3-4 inches of rain forecast, surrounded by dark-to-light shades of blue representing .5 to 1.5 inches of anticipated precipitation.The most California will see is in the extreme northern coast near the Oregon border, which may see up to 1 inch of rain. Everything south of Monterey is predicted to remain dry, along with the entire state of Arizona.
Food shortages have been occurring all across the U.S, but how does North Carolina fair in this ordeal?. North Carolina is one of the top 10 hungriest states in the U.S. This insecurity leads to food shortages in homes being prevalent across the state. While NC is a leading producer of agriculture like sweet potatoes, strawberries, pickles, turkeys, and hogs, many families are experiencing a shortage in food.
Comments / 0