LAREDO, Texas – The City of Laredo Health Department has confirmed the first case of Hepatitis A this year. Currently, there are no additional cases epidemiologically linked. This is the first confirmed case of hepatitis since 2015. The individual is now in good condition. The case was first detected at a local hospital on April 27th and reported to the City of Laredo Health Department on Friday, May 27th. The list of events is as follows:

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO