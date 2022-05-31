SPOKANE, Wash. — Today is the LAST DAY to register for Hoopfest 2022!

After a two year hiatus, Hoopfest will be making its return to Spokane.

Divided into three divisions, hoopers across the world come to Spokane to compete in the biggest 3 on 3 basketball tournament in the world.

Today is your last chance to register for a spot. Hoopfest is set to take place June 25 and 26.

