ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Today is the last day to register for Hoopfest 2022!

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaQrq_0fw0yacR00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today is the LAST DAY to register for Hoopfest 2022!

After a two year hiatus, Hoopfest will be making its return to Spokane.

Divided into three divisions, hoopers across the world come to Spokane to compete in the biggest 3 on 3 basketball tournament in the world.

Today is your last chance to register for a spot. Hoopfest is set to take place June 25 and 26.

Registration information can be found HERE .

CLICK HERE to learn more about general information on Hoopfest. Travel information can be found HERE .

RELATED: High schoolers can still register for Hoopfest

READ: Hoopfest partners with Global Credit Union as sponsor for Hoopfest 2022

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
bassmaster.com

Midday report from Rathdrum, Idaho

A lot of talk this week around Brandon Palaniuk, his AOY bid and the pending birth of his and wife Tiffanie’s first child. Palaniuk has said repeatedly, when the call comes, he’s outta here. We reached out to Tiffanie for a midday report on how she’s doing back...
RATHDRUM, ID
KXLY

Beat the Book: Gonzaga’s championship odds

SPOKANE, Wash. — On this week’s Beat the Book, we look at how Gonzaga’s basketball squad is shaping up this year, and whether or not to bet on them winning it all this year. With Drew Timme, Julian Strawther, and Rasir Bolton coming back, the odds are...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Queer Art Walk returns to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The annual Queer Art Walk is once again returning to Spokane. The event is a city-wide celebration of LGBTQIA2S+ artists and performers that takes place each year during Pride Month. The Queer Art Walk was founded in 2019 by a group of local artists who wanted...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Julian Strawther returning to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another day, another Zag coming back. Julian Strawther announced on his social media accounts that he will be returning to the Zags for his junior year. The forward averaged 11.8 points per game, shooting almost 50% from the field and 36% from behind the three point arc.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Spokane, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
KHQ Right Now

Stormy Night Tonight and Again on Friday

Temperatures hit 79° at the Spokane airport today, making it the warmest day of the year so far!. Flash Flood Watches are in place (see below) into Friday morning. The biggest concern being very heavy rain in these storms causing mud/landslides over wildfire burn scars. If you live in an area under a Watch...be alert for potential WARNINGS to be issued. Remember...a watch means flooding is possible, a warning means it's happening!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane local art market ‘Bazaar’ is back June 18

SPOKANE, Wash. — After being cancelled and modified over the past two years, Spokane’s largest all-local art market Bazaar is back!. More than 95 of the region’s most exciting and dynamic artists, craftsmen, and goodsmongers will be offering their work to the public, with most priced at $100 or less. You can find many different forms of art, clothing, jewelry, home goods, and more on sale in downtown Spokane on June 18.
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint Reader

‘Pickles are a safe bet’

It’s hard to understand how the phrase “in a pickle” came to signify an unpleasant situation. There’s nothing unpleasant whatsoever about a pickle — or anything that’s been pickled, for that matter. Need proof: Visit The Pickled Kitchen in its new digs at 334 N. First Ave. in the heart of downtown Sandpoint.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New track and field event brings together athletes with and without disabilities

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new track and field event is happening in Spokane this weekend. ParaSport Spokane is hosting the first-ever ‘Pine Cone Track & Field Classic’ — welcoming athletes with and without disabilities to compete together in races and field events. The event is a USA Track & Field sanctioned event. The Pine Cone Classic kicks off Sunday and...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Credit Union
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane first responders trained to prioritize communication in emergency situations

SPOKANE, Wash. — In Uvalde, Texas, officials are now saying the Police Chief in charge of handling the police response to the shooting at Robb Elementary (where 21 people including 19 kids were killed) did not have a radio. As a result, key information like the panicked 9-1-1 calls coming from inside of the school at the time became even more difficult to get.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Drew Timme to return to Gonzaga next season

SPOKANE, Wash. — The most anticipated announcement in recent memory had Gonzaga fans watching social media all day, and in the end, Drew Timme says he’s staying. The deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to NCAA basketball was at 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

ArtFest returns to in-person event

SPOKANE, Wash. — ArtFest is back and in person! The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture’s annual event has been held virtually for the past two years, but will return to the MAC campus. This year’s event is a three-day celebration of art, fine craft and Inland Northwest tradition. Fifty regional artists will be featured and there will also be...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
generalaviationnews.com

Rain doesn’t dampen SkyFest 2022

Fabulous fliers outweighed drizzly disappointments as SkyFest 2022 returned an airshow to Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane, Washington, after a several year hiatus. Saturday, May 14, was a chilly day with low ceilings and intermittent rain that forced the cancelation of a number of flying demonstrations, military and civilian.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Farewell, 'simply' North Idaho

This is typically a research-based column space, meant to make little reference to anything personal. As you read this, we’re cleaning an empty house which is no longer ours. The Pod with our meager belongings is gone, and tomorrow morning, we’ll no longer be Kootenai County residents. After 23 years of Idaho life.
KREM2

Missing Coeur d'Alene woman found safe

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Update June 3, 2022, 7:20 a.m.: The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Shannon was found. Her brother told KREM 2 that she is home safe. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. Tessa Shannon...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Upscale Sale 2022 is coming soon to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony Associates’ 2022 Upscale Sale is coming back this year. The sale takes place at the former Toys R Us store location on North Division Street. Items ranging from furniture, jewelry, decor, electronics and more are donated to the scale. The money from the sale goes to the Spokane Symphony.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to plan around this weekend’s thunderstorms

SPOKANE, Wash.– June is usually a time for getting outside and enjoying everything the Inland Northwest has to offer. However, for this coming weekend, that looks pretty difficult. Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Best time to be outside. Several waves of rain...
ENVIRONMENT
KREM2

North Idaho COVID-19 cases in the rise

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 positivity rates in North Idaho shot up over the past week. Kootenai County’s was at 20% based on 355 PCR tests for the week ending May 28. It has risen six consecutive weeks after hitting 3% on April 16, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy