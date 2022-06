ALABASTER – Since being installed at Buck Creek in March, the Osprey Initiative Litter Gitter has collected almost 21 pounds of litter out of the creek. “We are pleased with how the Litter Gitter is performing at this location,” said Mitch Lowe, who is a regional field leader with Osprey Initiative. “Most of our litter is collected after heavy rainfall washes litter off the roadways and into the stormwater system upstream. We have had a dryer-than-usual May, but that has enabled the team to clean litter from the banks upstream of the Litter Gitter device.”

ALABASTER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO