Baylor to face off against Gonzaga this upcoming basketball season

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 3 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team is set to face off against Gonzaga, the team the Bears beat in the 2021 National Championship game, during the 2022-23 regular season.

The two teams will play against each other on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Baylor was supposed to face Gonzaga during the 2020-21 regular season as well, but that game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Bulldogs’ Basketball program.

The Bears would eventually play Gonzaga later that season in the National Championship game, where Baylor won 86-70.

A tip off time and television details are still yet to be determined.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Julian Strawther returning to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another day, another Zag coming back. Julian Strawther announced on his social media accounts that he will be returning to the Zags for his junior year. The forward averaged 11.8 points per game, shooting almost 50% from the field and 36% from behind the three point arc.
SPOKANE, WA
bassmaster.com

Midday report from Rathdrum, Idaho

A lot of talk this week around Brandon Palaniuk, his AOY bid and the pending birth of his and wife Tiffanie’s first child. Palaniuk has said repeatedly, when the call comes, he’s outta here. We reached out to Tiffanie for a midday report on how she’s doing back...
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Farewell, 'simply' North Idaho

This is typically a research-based column space, meant to make little reference to anything personal. As you read this, we’re cleaning an empty house which is no longer ours. The Pod with our meager belongings is gone, and tomorrow morning, we’ll no longer be Kootenai County residents. After 23 years of Idaho life.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
bizjournals

Why this Bay Area battery tech company is setting up shop in Moses Lake

Central Washington is gaining clout in the battery technology industry. In May, Alameda, California-based battery tech company Sila Nanotechnologies Inc. announced the purchase of an over 600,000-square-foot facility in Moses Lake, while its Woodinville-based competitor Group14 is building a facility in Moses Lake slated to open in the second half of 2023.
ALAMEDA, CA
KXLY

June forecast trending wet as fire season approaches

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s becoming less and less likely that we will see fire season start in the next few weeks. The wet, cool pattern we’ve been in for most of spring is expected to continue well into June. The latest outlook from the U.S. Climate Prediction Center...
SPOKANE, WA
