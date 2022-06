As temperatures increase, Opelika faces a familiar yet elusive problem in its water supply: it tastes like dirt. “No one at my shop can drink it,” said Davey Phillips, head of the construction department at Van Nostrand Cabinets in Opelika. “Everyone has started bringing their own bottles. … It’s that bad, and something has to be done because this is the worst it’s ever been.”

