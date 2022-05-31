ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camille Kostek gives fans an inside look at SI Swimsuit journey

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 3 days ago

Camille Kostek documented her star-studded experience at this month’s launch of the 2022 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Florida — and it looked too good to be true.

Kostek — who appears in the latest SI Swim issue — recently gave her Instagram followers a peek at some behind-the-scenes moments from the event, which featured cameos from her longtime boyfriend, free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski, country singer Kelsea Ballerini, and Ciara, one of the mag’s four cover models, among others.

Gronkowski, whose NFL future remains a question mark, appeared in the background of Kostek’s video as she got ready at the hotel.

Camille Kostek gave fans a peek at the recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch event celebrating the 2022 issue.
Instagram/Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek joked about boyfriend Rob Gronkowski “photo bombing” in his underwear as she got ready.
Instagram/Camille Kostek
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek also hung out with Lions quarterback Jared Goff (second from left) and his girlfriend Christen Harper (far left), a fellow SI Swim model.
Instagram/Camille Kostek

“Rob loves to photo bomb in his underwear,” she wrote over a clip that featured Gronkowski in just his boxers while holding on a Buccaneers’ bag over his unmentionables. “And here’s me telling him ‘move’ and ‘get out.'”

Kostek, 30, and Gronkowski, 33, also snapped selfies with Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his longtime girlfriend, Christen Harper, who also appears in the 2022 SI Swimsuit issue.

The NFL stars held the models’ purses while they attended red carpets and other events. Kostek also poked fun at Gronkowski for wearing a black, cut-off tank top to a red carpet event, whereas she sported a sultry blue mini dress.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek also cozied up to their pup Ralphie
Instagram/Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek enjoys the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch event.
Instagram/Camille Kostek

The couple also brought their precious pup Ralphie to an SI event, where a bunch of models gushed over their four-legged friend.

Kostek participated in other events throughout the weekend, including a group workout and a mental health panel, alongside fellow SI Swimsuit model Kate Bock, who is currently preparing for her summer wedding with Cavaliers star Kevin Love. Kostek also snapped selfies with fans at a number of meet-and-greet events.

Kostek, the host of NBC’s “Dancing With Myself,” shared the photos and clips after the launch weekend in order to “stay present.”

