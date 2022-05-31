ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Armored Vehicle Blown Up By Ukrainian Ordnance as Russians Scurry, Video Shows

By Joseph Golder, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Images show a Russian armored vehicle being blown up by Ukrainian ordnance as two other vehicles scurry away.

It is unclear where exactly the images were filmed in Ukraine, but they were obtained from the Command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which said that the operation was carried out by Lviv paratroopers against "the occupier's airborne forces."

A statement added: "You are watching how the landing combat vehicle of the enemy airborne troops is disposed of on the sacred Ukrainian land!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAkuu_0fw0yH2k00

Ukrainian forced said that "an engineering and sapper unit [combat engineer]", a "separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," prepared various "surprises" for the Russian soldiers ahead of time, "in the form of mined areas."

They signed off with "Death to the Russian occupiers!" and the now-famous slogan "Slava Ukraini!," which means "Glory to Ukraine!"

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." May 31 marks the 97th day of the campaign.

From February 24 to May 31, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 30,500 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,358 tanks, 3,302 armored fighting vehicles, 649 artillery systems, 207 multiple launch rocket systems, 93 anti-aircraft systems, 208 warplanes, 174 helicopters, 2,275 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 515 unmanned aerial vehicles, 48 units of special equipment, and 120 cruise missiles.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that makes it easier for Ukrainians in occupied areas to become citizens of Russia. He also scrapped the upper age limit for contractual service in the military.

Ukraine has called Russia's offer to lift the blockade of its Black Sea ports in return for the lifting of some sanctions "blackmail." The blockade has led to shortages in wheat and cooking oil across the world.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has now confirmed 8,900 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 4,074 dead and 4,826 injured. But the OHCHR believes that "the actual figures are considerably higher."

This is because "receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration."

The OHCHR said that information is still lacking regarding, for example, Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, Izium, in the Kharkiv region, and Popasna, in the Luhansk region, where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

Ukrainian officials say that about 20,000 civilians died during the Russian siege of the strategic port city of Mariupol alone, which is now under Russian control after the last remaining Ukrainian forces surrendered after holding out at the Azovstal steelworks for weeks.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Drone destroys Russian landing ship supplying anti-aircraft missiles to Putin's troops on Snake Island as Ukraine vows to 'destroy and burn out' enemy units 'like cockroaches or locusts'

Ukraine today showed a video claiming to be a military drone hit on a Russian landing ship supplying a TOR anti-aircraft missile system to Snake Island. The footage appears to show the destruction of a large Serna-type landing craft in an air strike. 'Enemy units remaining on Snake Island remain...
MILITARY
The Independent

Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

The moment a Russian soldier gives the finger to a Ukrainian drone just before it drops a grenade on the tank next to him has been captured on camera. The tank, a Russian BTR-82A APC, was being hidden at the side of a building but was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east.In the footage released by Ukrainian military and posted on Twitter, six Russian troops are sighted converged around the vehicle and one of them sticks up his middle finger in the direction of the drone.#Ukraine: Ukrainian forces in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armored Vehicle#Russian World#Ukrainian#Russians#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
976K+
Followers
96K+
Post
852M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy