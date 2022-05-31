ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Committee of 100 annual meeting set for June 14

By Bladen Journal
 3 days ago

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Committee of 100, Inc. will hold its annual meeting and dinner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, in the Grand Ballroom of the Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown.

The speaker this year will be North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who will address issues related to economic development in North Carolina.

The Committee of 100 is a non-profit development corporation which partners with the Bladen County Economic Development Commission to help ensure that sustained economic growth occurs within the county. Every citizen who is concerned about the economic well-being of this area is encouraged to join.

The annual membership fee is $100 for an individual and $200 for a business. For information, call 910-645-2292 for a brochure and membership application.

All members are encouraged to attend the annual meeting. There will be no cost for the dinner for members, but guests can attend with a member at a cost of $25 each. Call 910-645-2292 by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, to register for the annual meeting or RSVP to jmcqueen@bladenco.org.

