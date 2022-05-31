ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

CCPD believes street racing was a factor in Ray teens' deaths

By Ana Tamez
 3 days ago
UPDATE (12:08 p.m. Wednesday): CCPD Public Information Officer Travis Pace said the department believes street racing was a factor in the mens' deaths.

UPDATE (9:37 a.m. Wednesday): The two men killed in Tuesday's crash have been identified. Matthew Garcia and Marcello Saldua were both 18 years old.

UPDATE (5:28 p.m. Tuesday): City manager Peter Zanoni was briefed about the accident Tuesday afternoon, and has confirmed to KRIS 6 News that all four men in the car that crashed near Whataburger Field were Ray High School students.

Corpus Christi Police Department officials declined to release any more information about the incident Tuesday afternoon, saying that the department still is interviewing witnesses, processing the scene, collecting relevant data, and trying to reconstruct the scene of the crash.

"We want to make sure our information is correct before we release anything," said CCPD Public Information Officer Travis Pace.

Johnny Morgan told KRIS 6 News his son was in the car when it crashed, but survived because he was wearing his seat belt.

"He's banged up pretty bad, but he's doing alright as far as health," Morgan said. "But unfortunately, he's taking the News about his other friends pretty hard."

CCISD Chief Communications Officer Leanne Libby released a statement early Tuesday evening, saying the men were going back to Ray after having attended graduation rehearsal at the American Bank Center.

Ray principal Roxanne Cuevas and district superintendent Roland Hernandez both expressed their condolences in the release.

The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

"In keeping with CCISD’s tradition of honoring deceased students," the statement reads, "chairs will be reserved in the late Texans’ honor."

Counseling also will be available for students.

UPDATE (2:43 p.m. Tuesday): CCISD released the following statement:

"Corpus Christi ISD is aware of reports of a car accident this morning involving four W.B. Ray High School students. We thank the community for their patience as we work to gather complete, accurate information and maintain the privacy we would want during difficult circumstances. We anticipate updating the community later today. Thank you."

UPDATE (2:20 p.m. Tuesday):

Corpus Christi Police Department officials confirmed the two men who were killed in the crash Tuesday were 18 years old.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two people are dead and two are hospitalized following a single-car crash at 2300 N. Port Ave, near the intersection of W. Broadway Street.

Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Officer Travis Pace said four males were in the vehicle.

Their ages have not been released, nor has any other official information.

Pace did say, however, that speed is considered to be a contributing factor and that the accident — which was reported at 11:24 a.m. — is still being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News.

Comments / 1

