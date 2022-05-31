ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

White House Pressured to Hold Firm on China Tariffs

By Arthur Friedman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MacoD_0fw0xvsF00

Click here to read the full article.

Sen. Rob Portman led a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter to Biden urging him not to lift the Section 301 tariffs on China.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 1

Related
Sourcing Journal

China, Ukraine Turmoil ‘Suppress’ US Manufacturing Demand

Click here to read the full article. May was also the second straight month that prices didn’t rise as quickly as usual, but instability in global energy markets continues. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGildan Applies Vertically Integrated Model to ESG StrategyHow Under Armour Supplier Drives 'Radical Change' in Fashion ManufacturingFrom Apparel to Home Goods, US Firms See Second-Half Revenue GainsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Airline Passenger Had 6 Bags Crammed With $500K in Fake Prada and More

Click here to read the full article. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Washington Dulles International Airport completed the seizure last week of counterfeit merchandise in a passenger’s baggage that appraised at more than $500,000, if the items were authentic. The May 24 seizure started about six weeks earlier when CBP officers referred a Laurel, Md., woman to a secondary baggage inspection after she arrived on a flight from South Korea on April 10. She stated that she returned from Thailand with six pieces of luggage, but declared verbally and in writing that she did not purchase any merchandise...
LAUREL, MD
Sourcing Journal

Did Kohl’s Just Tell Everyone It Isn’t Interested in Selling?

Click here to read the full article. The timing of Kohl’s latest statement raises new questions, namely if the retailer wants to sell itself—and whether it can fetch top dollar. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalExpress Exec: 'We've Gotten Our Fashion Right'Shuffle Board: Under Armour, CFDA Bigwigs Depart, Carter's Taps Hilary Duff as Chief Mom OfficerKohl's Merchant, Marketing Chiefs Resign as Q1 Sales SagBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
Washington Examiner

White House praises OPEC+ oil announcement

The White House on Thursday praised an announcement by OPEC+ that it would increase the oil supply later this summer, recognizing Saudi Arabia in particular as the group's largest producer and leader. President Joe Biden has been dogged by high gas prices dating back to last year, which has helped...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Sj Promo#Sj Test 1#American#Aepc
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
China
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy