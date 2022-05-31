ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmawr, NJ

State report details blame for Direct Connection wall collapse

By Phaedra Trethan and Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago

A report prepared for the New Jersey Department of Transportation blames a "complex" failure for the collapse of a retaining wall at a Direct Connection roadway reconstruction site.

Among the failures: heavy rains, but also the wrong type of sand used in the wall's construction and a faulty foundation, said the report by Hardesty and Hanover LLC of New York.

The Direct Connection project is a multiyear project to link Route 42, Interstate 295 and Interstate 676 at the interchange around that touches Bellmawr, Gloucester City and Mount Ephraim. Work began on the four-phase project in 2013; initial cost estimates set the work at $900 million.

Tens of thousands of cars travel through the construction zone each day.

Explained: Direct Connection: What is it, when did it begin and when will it end?

The wall was built is 2018 and collapsed on March 25, 2021. Known as Wall 22, it sits at the confluence of the three major highways and was approximately 23 to 31 feet high, 17 to 22 feet wide. It's located where Browning Road crosses over I-76, between a temporary ramp and St. Mary's Cemetery.

"At the time of the collapse, the elevated roadway embankment supported by the wall was not open to traffic," noted the report, obtained by the Courier-Post through an Open Public Records Act request. No injuries were reported as a result of the collapse.

Initial reactions: DOT Commissioner: Collapse of I-295 retaining wall raises many questions

Citing "significant contributing factors," the report said the sand material "used for the embankment and slope was not an appropriate material to support a 30-foot-high retaining wall due to its poor engineering properties at high moisture contents."

The project, it continued, had "a known chronic high groundwater condition and showed previous indications of instability."

Heavy rain a day before the collapse "appears to have exacerbated the groundwater conditions affecting the already marginally stable slope and ground improvement." The wall, it said, also suffered from "a deep-seated bearing capacity/global stability failure."

When it happened: Wall's partial collapse will snarl northbound traffic on I-295, Route 42

Unreinforced concrete columns in the embankment system "were not adequate to withstand the vertical and horizontal loads from the elevated roadway embankment, the I-11 slope and the MSE (mechanically stabilized earth) wall to provide a suitable safe foundation," the report added.

The Courier-Post contacted the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) with several questions, and was told to direct all inquiries in an email. The NJDOT did not respond to the email by mid-afternoon Tuesday.

The project's engineer of record is Virginia-based Dewberry . Contractors on the project include South State Inc. , a general construction contractor based in Bridgeton, which was responsible for construction of the embankment, columns, load transfer mat and Wall 22.

Subcontractors working under South State included: Menard Group USA , based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, which was responsible for the column supported embankment system, load transfer mat and columns; The Reinforced Earth Company , based in Virginia, which designed the mechanically stabilized earth wall; Wang Technology, a Jamesburg, Middlesex County-based firm responsible for the geotechnical instrumentation; and the NJDOT Bureau of Materials, which was tasked with material testing. In addition, engineers from NJDOT, IH Engineers and AECOM were on the construction inspection team.

Site visits a week after the collapse revealed a "distress pattern" in the failed section of the wall, the report said. A visual assessment was partially hampered by damage below the surface level and a berm constructed to stabilize the wall, the report added, so inspectors had to rely on photographs "taken by others" prior to the berm's construction.

A slope directly beneath the wall was "soft and saturated with numerous zones of running water" and "exhibited multiple cracks along its length," the report said, and a drainage system within the slope had shifted out of position. Inspectors saw "erosion gullies" at several locations along the slope.

The collapse of the wall was not the first problem with the Direct Connection project.

As work began in 2013-14, residents in Bellmawr, the epicenter for the project, complained the heavy construction shook their homes' foundations . Others worried about its impact on a town already bifurcated by the massive freeways, and how widening the roadway would impact neighborhood homes, businesses and streets.

Advocates and historians tried to save a historic house that was near the construction zone. The Hugg-Harrison-Glover House, a portion of which dated to 1764, was used by the Diocese of Camden as an administrative building for a cemetery there; the building was demolished without warning by the Department of Transportation in the dark of night, despite preservationists' efforts to save it.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Phaedra Trethan has been a reporter and editor in South Jersey since 2007 and has covered Camden and surrounding areas since 2015, concentrating on issues relating to quality of life and social justice for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. She's called South Jersey home since 1971. Contact her with feedback, news tips or questions at ptrethan@gannettnj.com , on Twitter @wordsbyphaedra, or by phone at 856.486-2417.

Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: State report details blame for Direct Connection wall collapse

Comments / 17

roi-nj.com

Why N.J. is not ready (not close to ready) for massive EV implementation

There is growing alarm among the state’s environmental activists over the slow progress in implementing Gov. Phil Murphy’s anti-fossil fuel plan and a growing realization among others about just how impractical and costly the governor’s plan is. Empower New Jersey, the umbrella organization for climate alarmists, is...
New Jersey 101.5

What’s a Boom Party and why are they causing a commotion in NJ?

Summer is pretty much here, and New Jerseyans seem to be celebrating in every way they can. If you are unfamiliar with the term “Boom Party” it is essentially when people gather in large groups and blast music with giant speakers. It seems as though lately these groups have been gathering along the Delaware River disturbing countless residents and passersby.
MUSIC
New Jersey 101.5

Middletown, NJ municipal employee dies in ‘workplace incident’

A municipal employee died at the Middletown Sewerage Authority Treatment Facility Tuesday afternoon in a "workplace-related incident." John Molnar was identified as the deceased worker by the township attorney, who said Molnar was "one of the authority's most valued employees." “We were all saddened to hear about John’s passing in...
