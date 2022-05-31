No bail for men accused in robbery, murder at Dotty's casino

The men accused of killing a Las Vegas Dotty's casino manager earlier this month appeared in court on Tuesday.

Both 28-year-old Samuel Schmid and 54-year-old James Holmes are being held without bail. The pair are accused of working together to rob a customer of winnings at the Dotty's casino on Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road on May 11.

That robbery turned deadly for the casino manager, since identified as Alicia Gibellina . Police said Gibellina chased after Schmid in an attempt to recover a stolen purse which, according to an arrest report, contained approximately $30,000 of a customer's winnings.

Schmid hit Gibellina with a stolen car and ran her over before speeding off, according to police accounts.

He was arrested in southern California less than a week later and extradited back to Las Vegas to face charges. Those include:



conspiracy to commit robbery

robbery with the use of a deadly weapon

battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

open murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Alyssa Bethencourt, KTNV James Holmes, 54, (second from right) appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was arrested in connection with a robbery and murder at a Dotty's casino in Las Vegas on May 11.

Soon thereafter, Holmes was arrested as a co-conspirator in the alleged robbery plot and murder. Holmes faces the same charges as Schmid, with the addition of a charge of robbery and a charge of open murder, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Both Schmid and Holmes are scheduled to appear in court on June 20 for a preliminary hearing. They are expected to remain behind bars until then.