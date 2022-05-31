ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No bail for men accused in robbery, murder at Dotty's casino

By Alyssa Bethencourt, KTNV Staff
 3 days ago
The men accused of killing a Las Vegas Dotty's casino manager earlier this month appeared in court on Tuesday.

Both 28-year-old Samuel Schmid and 54-year-old James Holmes are being held without bail. The pair are accused of working together to rob a customer of winnings at the Dotty's casino on Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road on May 11.

That robbery turned deadly for the casino manager, since identified as Alicia Gibellina . Police said Gibellina chased after Schmid in an attempt to recover a stolen purse which, according to an arrest report, contained approximately $30,000 of a customer's winnings.

Schmid hit Gibellina with a stolen car and ran her over before speeding off, according to police accounts.

He was arrested in southern California less than a week later and extradited back to Las Vegas to face charges. Those include:

  • conspiracy to commit robbery
  • robbery with the use of a deadly weapon
  • battery resulting in substantial bodily harm
  • open murder with the use of a deadly weapon
James Holmes, 54, (second from right) appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was arrested in connection with a robbery and murder at a Dotty's casino in Las Vegas on May 11.

Soon thereafter, Holmes was arrested as a co-conspirator in the alleged robbery plot and murder. Holmes faces the same charges as Schmid, with the addition of a charge of robbery and a charge of open murder, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Both Schmid and Holmes are scheduled to appear in court on June 20 for a preliminary hearing. They are expected to remain behind bars until then.

Comments / 11

Donna Ramires
3d ago

I don't understand there should be no bail what is going on with the judicial system if you kill somebody you should not be able to get out on bail let him rot

Reply(2)
5
Milo DeSheuquette
2d ago

you're not in Kansas anymore, break the law and go to jail!!!!! about time a judge steps up and does the right thing. 👍👍👍👍👍

Reply
2
