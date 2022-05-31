Man drowns in Georgia's Lake Lanier near Jimmy Buffett-themed Margaritaville resort
By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
3 days ago
A man drowned at a lakefront Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville in Georgia over the Memorial Day weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed Sunday that a 20-year-old man drowned in the swimming area...
