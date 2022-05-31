ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brother 24, The Challenge: USA Debut Get July Dates on CBS

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
Season 24 of the summertime staple Big Brother will kick off in early July alongside the CBS premiere of The Challenge: USA , the latest incarnation of the long-running MTV competition series.

Big Brother 24 will open its house’s doors on Wednesday, July 6 at 8/7c with a 90-minute episode, followed by the 90-minute premiere of The Challenge: USA (both of which will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+).

Following its season premiere, Big Brother will air Thursdays at 9 pm (featuring the live evictions), and Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host, and Paramount+ subscribers can catch “all the action” on the Live Feeds.

Following its 90-minute premiere, The Challenge: USA will air Wednesdays at 9 pm; T.J. Lavin serves as host.

The Challenge: U SA, as previously reported, brings together fan favorites from CBS reality shows (including Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Love Island ) to “compete in one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives, living in a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves.” In addition to a $500,000 prize, the cast of The Challenge: USA will be competing for a spot on The Challenge: World Championship (working title), which will stream on Paramount+.

Additional details about the upcoming seasons of Big Brother and The Challenge: USA will be announced soon.

Which of these two summertime reality-TV shows will you be tuning in for?

