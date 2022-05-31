ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West and His 'Donda' Collaborator Vory Team Up For 'Daylight'

By Thania Garcia
 3 days ago

Kanye West is featured on “ Donda ” collaborator Vory ’s new single called “Daylight,” off the 24-year-old rapper’s debut album “Lost Souls,” scheduled for release on June 3. If the track sounds familiar, that’s because it was originally intended for West’s “Donda.”

The song was played at one of the album’s many listening parties; however, the track never made it to the final cut of the project and instead found a home on Vory’s debut record. “Daylight” sees West carrying the song’s hook over a synth-drone production at the hands of Ojivolta, 88-Keys, Ratatat’s Evan Mast and West himself. Mike Dean mixed the track.

Vory was featured on “God Breathed” and “No Child Left Behind” on the “Donda” album, originally released in August 2021. Vory was also featured on “Donda 2,” having an entire song to himself, called “Lord Lift Me Up.”

Last week, West widely released the “Donda 2” song “True Love,” a posthumous collaboration with the late XXXTentacion. The song also appears on XXXTentacion’s posthumous record “Look at Me: The Album” and in the recent Hulu doc, “Look At Me: XXXTentacion.”

“Donda 2” was initially released last March, exclusively via West’s Stem Player device, and featured additional appearances and collaborations from Future, Migos, Jack Harlow, Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign, Soulja Boy, Sean Leon, Baby Keem, Travis Scott, Don Toliver and Vory.

Vory broke into the scene working with Bryson Tiller at the begging of Tiller’s career, and he’s gone on to collaborate on other records with artists like Drake, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z. Now, the Louisville rapper is gearing up to share his debut album “Lost Souls” (via Dream Chasers and Universal Music Group) with features from other artists such as Nav, Beam, Bleu, Landstrip Chip and Fresco.

