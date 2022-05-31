ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetus found at Mississippi wastewater treatment plant

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Adams County authorities recovered the remains of a 16-week-old fetus at the industrial wastewater treatment facility on River Terminal Road.

The Natchez Democrat reported the fetus, which appears to have been discarded, was found inside a drainage system at the facility on Tuesday, May 31.

MHP responds to 4 deadly crashes during 2022 Memorial Day enforcement period

Adams County Coroner James Lee recovered the remains. He contacted the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy and DNA samples, but they refused the case.

Lee said the Adams County sheriff was given the authorization to send the fetus to another lab for DNA and disposal.

