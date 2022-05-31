ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

CONVICTED: Man says he killed woman for disrespect

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been convicted of murder after shooting a woman in the head, back and leg in 2019 because she disrespected him.

The shooting happened on June 14, 2019 , according to the DA’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old Corrisha Teal, was unloading her possessions into her new apartment on Birch Lake Drive while two other female relatives helped her.

Witnesses said Craft, who also lived in the apartment complex, approached the group and looked at them without saying anything.

The DA said the victim said something to Craft and began to walk away. Craft, 37, then pulled out a gun and shot her four times.

KKK recruitment flyer left on MS church steps ahead of anniversary

Craft then pointed his gun at three others, took a handgun from Teal’s waist, and fled the scene. Craft called 911 later and told police he killed the victim in self-defense because she had disrespected him in front of others.

Teal was taken to the hospital for treatment but did not survive her injuries.

Craft has been convicted on three felony counts of aggravated assault and second-degree murder.

He is currently being held at Shelby County Jail East and is expected to be sentenced in July 2022.

Comments / 24

Thomas Young
2d ago

Keep that same attitude in prison someone will take care of your lady and kids for you! make sure you hold it down in prison also hold that soap🤣

Reply(1)
6
Talk to the hand..
3d ago

You haven't seen nothing yet! You are going to get all the disrespect you can handle... and then some!

Reply
13
Lj Swinney
3d ago

It's more than disrespect in prison America please give some of my a Xanax it's proven can't handle their anger I know private prison investors are jumping for Joy

Reply
2
