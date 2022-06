WAUKESHA — Berg Management is reconsidering financials for a proposed 77-unit apartment along the Barstow Street hill next to City Hall. The proposed development went before the Redevelopment Authority in January. The plan is for a development to be located on the corner of Northwest Barstow Street and East North Street. The land is on one parcel at the top of the steep Barstow Street hill and one parcel at the bottom — an approximately 45-foot drop. The parcel on the top of the hill, which once was City Hall Parking, is excess land owned by the city. The parcel at the hill’s bottom is owned by Berg Management.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO