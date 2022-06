In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley is set to begin a $25.59 million concrete pavement restoration and bridge deck overlay project on I-65 between U.S. 30 and Interstate 80/94. The work between Gary and Merrillville will begin with overnight lane closures on or after Thursday, June 9 to set up the new maintenance of traffic. Starting on or after the morning of June 10, three travel lanes will be open to traffic but will be shifted to make room for the work zone. The ramp from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road and ramp from Ridge Road to I-65 northbound will be closed through early September. Motorists should follow the marked detours, which will utilize I-80/94, State Road 53/Broadway and 61st Avenue. Motorists should be prepared for overnight lane closures and changing traffic patterns in the area through fall 2022.

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO