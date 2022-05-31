Elizabeth Claus, PhD, MD

Levels, a software company that gives you real-time feedback on how food affects your health, today announced that Dr. Terry Wahls has joined as an Advisor. A clinical professor of medicine at the University of Iowa, Dr. Wahls conducts clinical trials testing the effect of therapeutic diet and lifestyle to treat autoimmune diseases, specifically multiple sclerosis (MS), and has published over 60 peer-reviewed scientific abstracts, posters, and papers. She is also a bestselling author, created the ground-breaking Wahls Protocol®, and has presented a TEDx Talk with over 3 million views. She joins current Levels Advisors Ben Bikman, PhD; Dom D’Agostino, PhD; Sara Gottfried, MD; Mark Hyman, MD; Robert Lustig, MD; Molly Maloof, MD; David Perlmutter, MD; Gerald Shulman, MD; and David Sinclair, PhD.
