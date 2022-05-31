ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Elizabeth Claus, PhD, MD

yale.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor of Biostatistics; Director of Medical Research, School of Public Health. Elizabeth B. Claus, MD, PhD is Professor and Director of Medical Research in the Yale University School of Public Health as well as Attending Neurosurgeon and Director of Stereotactic Radiosurgery within the Department of Neurosurgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital...

ysph.yale.edu

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Daytime Napping in Seniors May Signal Dementia / Alzheimer’s Disease

Daytime sleep duration triples after Alzheimer’s diagnosis, UCSF-Harvard led study shows. Daytime napping in the elderly is a normal part of aging, but it may also foreshadow Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. According to a new study, once dementia or its usual precursor, mild cognitive impairment, is diagnosed, the frequency and/or duration of napping increases rapidly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
UPI News

Gout drug colchicine may help patients with heart failure

The anti-inflammatory benefits of a common gout medicine may help save the lives of heart failure patients, researchers say. The medication, colchicine, could also reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients whose arteries are clogged with cholesterol, according to the study authors. "The signal for benefit with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Combining Certain Medications With Ibuprofen Can Permanently Injure Kidneys

Commonly prescribed hypertension medications may be harmful in combination with ibuprofen. Anyone who is taking a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for hypertension (high blood pressure) should be cautious about also taking the painkiller ibuprofen, according to new research. Diuretics and RSA inhibitors are commonly prescribed together for...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Medical News Today

What is laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis?

Endometriosis electrosurgery can help remove endometriosis adhesions and lesions, reducing the severity of symptoms and sometimes improving fertility. This procedure is also the only way to confirm a diagnosis of endometriosis. Endometriosis is a relatively common gynecological condition that. tissue similar to the uterine lining to grow outside the uterus....
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

Tibial nerve stimulation for overactive bladder treatment

Tibial nerve stimulation (TNS) for overactive bladder (OAB) is a treatment that uses electrical signals to help control bladder contractions. It can reduce the number of times a person feels the urge to urinate and can also help reduce urinary leakage. OAB is the term experts use to describe urinary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about endometriosis and dyschezia (painful bowel movements)

Dyschezia is a term used to describe painful bowel movements. Many conditions can cause dyschezia. It can be a symptom of endometriosis, a condition that affects females. Endometriosis happens when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. It can grow on the intestines and digestive system, causing pain during bowel movements.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumors#Medical Research#Phd#Attending Neurosurgeon#Women S Hospital#Cbtrus#The Meningioma Consortium#Gicc#Yale New Haven Hospital#Lgg
optometrytimes.com

COVID-19: ocular symptoms studied in symptomatic patients

Researchers in Poland investigated the presence and duration of ocular symptoms of patients with symptomatic COVID-19 infections. Anna Niedźwiedź, PhD, and colleagues from Pomeranian Medical University, Szczecin, Poland, investigated the presence and duration of the ocular symptoms of patients with symptomatic COVID-19 infections. In their study, the investigators...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

Nerve stimulation promotes resolution of inflammation

The nervous system is known to communicate with the immune system and regulate inflammation in the body. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden now show how electrical activation of a specific nerve can promote healing in acute inflammation. The finding, which is published in the journal PNAS, opens new ways to accelerate resolution of inflammation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Resolution time of COVID vaccine-related lymphadenopathy

According to ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), axillary lymphadenopathy detected by breast ultrasound after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination lasts longer than reported in initial vaccine clinical trials. "The prolonged resolution time supports a follow-up interval of at least 12 weeks for suspected vaccine-related lymphadenopathy and avoidance of delaying screening mammography...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Associated Press

Dr. Terry Wahls Joins Levels as Advisor

Levels, a software company that gives you real-time feedback on how food affects your health, today announced that Dr. Terry Wahls has joined as an Advisor. A clinical professor of medicine at the University of Iowa, Dr. Wahls conducts clinical trials testing the effect of therapeutic diet and lifestyle to treat autoimmune diseases, specifically multiple sclerosis (MS), and has published over 60 peer-reviewed scientific abstracts, posters, and papers. She is also a bestselling author, created the ground-breaking Wahls Protocol®, and has presented a TEDx Talk with over 3 million views. She joins current Levels Advisors Ben Bikman, PhD; Dom D’Agostino, PhD; Sara Gottfried, MD; Mark Hyman, MD; Robert Lustig, MD; Molly Maloof, MD; David Perlmutter, MD; Gerald Shulman, MD; and David Sinclair, PhD.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Hepatocyte-derived MANF mitigates ethanol-induced liver steatosis in mice via enhancing ASS1 activity and activating AMPK pathway

Hepatic steatosis plays a detrimental role in the onset and progression of alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). Mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor (MANF) is an evolutionarily conserved protein related to the unfolded protein response. Recent studies have demonstrated that MANF plays an important role in liver diseases. In this study, we investigated the role of MANF in ethanol-induced steatosis and the underlying mechanisms. We showed that the hepatic MANF expression was markedly upregulated in mouse model of ALD by chronic-plus-single-binge ethanol feeding. Moreover, after chronic-plus-binge ethanol feeding, hepatocyte-specific MANF knockout (HKO) mice displayed more severe hepatic steatosis and liver injury than wild-type (WT) control mice. Immunoprecipitation-coupled MS proteomic analysis revealed that arginosuccinate synthase 1 (ASS1), a rate-limiting enzyme in the urea cycle, resided in the same immunoprecipitated complex with MANF. Hepatocyte-specific MANF knockout led to decreased ASS1 activity, whereas overexpression of MANF contributed to enhanced ASS1 activity in vitro. In addition, HKO mice displayed unique urea cycle metabolite patterns in the liver with elevated ammonia accumulation after ethanol feeding. ASS1 is known to activate AMPK by generating an intracellular pool of AMP from the urea cycle. We also found that MANF supplementation significantly ameliorated ethanol-induced steatosis in vivo and in vitro by activating the AMPK signaling pathway, which was partly ASS1 dependent. This study demonstrates a new mechanism in which MANF acts as a key molecule in maintaining hepatic lipid homeostasis by enhancing ASS1 activity and uncovers an interesting link between lipid metabolism and the hepatic urea cycle under excessive alcohol exposure.
HEALTH
thecheyennepost.com

Type 2 Diabetes Speeds Aging in the Brain

TUESDAY, May 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Type 2 diabetes is linked to memory and thinking problems, and a new study suggests it's because the disease makes the brain age faster. Looking at data from 20,000 middle-aged and older adults, researchers found that -- consistent with past studies -- people...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Invention and uptake of TAVI over the first 20 years

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) is a breakthrough technology to replace the aortic valve in patients with severe aortic stenosis using simple cardiac catheterization instead of thoracic surgery. Initiated 20 years ago by my colleagues and me, TAVI has been performed in >1.5 million patients globally and has profoundly altered the landscape of cardiovascular medicine.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Physiological and pathophysiological functions of NLRP6: pro- and anti-inflammatory roles

The nucleotide-binding oligomerization and leucine-rich repeat receptor (NLR) protein family consists of important immune sensors that form inflammasomes, a cytosolic multi-protein platform that induces caspase-1 activation and is involved in different inflammatory pathologies. The NLR family pyrin domain containing 6 (NLRP6) is a receptor that can signal by forming inflammasomes, but which can also play an important role without forming inflammasomes. NLRP6 regulates intestinal homeostasis and inflammation, but also is involved in cancer, the nervous system or liver diseases, with both protective and deleterious consequences. In the present article, we review the different roles of NLRP6 in these processes and offer new insights into NLRP6 activation.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Normal Blood Pressure for an Infant?

The normal blood pressure in an infant varies as they grow and needs to be measured by a special in-dwelling intra-arterial catheter in an intensive care unit setting. There may also be slight variations in the normal average blood pressure in infants. The average blood pressure in a newborn baby...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Experimental drug reverses synaptic loss in mouse models of Alzheimer's

An experimental drug restored brain synapses in two mouse models of Alzheimer's disease, raising hopes that it could help revive cognitive function in human dementia patients, Yale University researchers report June 1 in the journal Science Translational Medicine. While much research in Alzheimer's has centered on reducing levels of beta-amyloid...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy