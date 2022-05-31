1 killed, 1 injured in Silicon Valley hang glider crash

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Surveillance video captured a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly woman who was on her way to church in Oakland. The video belongs to a business leader who has seen enough, and says he is ready to leave. The woman was crossing a street at the intersection of 16th Avenue […]
A Caltrans worker has died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 80 near Vacaville on Friday, authorities said. The crash happened at 10:03 a.m. on the westbound side of I-80 at Lagoon Valley Road, CHP’s Golden Gate Division said. Caltrans identified the worker as 51-year-old Quanda McGadney.
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont. The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, […]
SAN FRANCISCO — A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the “boogaloo” extremist movement was sentenced to 41 years in prison Friday for the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area amid large 2020 protests against police brutality.
MILPITAS, Calif. - The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner identified the man who died in a hang gliding accident as 58-year-old David Jacob of Fremont. Jacob died May 30 of blunt force injuries while tandem hang-gliding at Monument Peak in Milpitas' Ed R. Levin County Park. The pair took off...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Police in South San Francisco are searching for three suspects and a vehicle linked to an armed gas station robbery late Thursday night.Officers said the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at a station on the 200 block of Airport Boulevard, not far from Highway 101.According to police, the victim was pumping gas when two suspects held him at gunpoint. The suspects then demanded his money and jewelry, at which point the victim provided to them.Police said the suspects left the scene with a getaway driver, who stayed in the vehicle during the robbery.The suspects fled in what police said was a newer model black BMW 3 series, license plate 6ADX293. Police said the license plate was stolen off of another vehicle in Milpitas.No arrests have been made.South San Francisco Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 650-877-8900.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Members of the San Francisco Police Department’s burglary unit traveled to Taiwan to arrest a man who broke into a San Francisco home and stole nearly $3 million. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on March 16 and the man was arrested on Monday. Officers responded to a home in […]
California wildlife officials say they have uncovered a rattlesnake trafficking operation. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife shared pictures of the snakes, saying they were alerted to an Amador County man who had been offering the Western diamondback rattlesnakes for sale at a reptile exposition on social media. Investigators...
Woman dead, 1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in San Leandro (San Leandro, CA)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday afternoon, a woman lost her life while another person suffered injuries following a crash between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer in San Leandro. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at 4:10 p.m. in the area of Eden Road and Doolittle Drive [...]
Accident on Highway 160 Kills One Driver and Injures Four People. A head-on crash north of Antioch involving two vehicles resulted in a fatality and four injuries. Drunk driving was believed to have contributed to the crash. The accident occurred on May 29 as a San Ramon man, 38, in a Mazda, was traveling at high speed along southbound Highway 160 near the Antioch Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Passengers in the vehicle included three minors, a teenage girl and two small boys, neither of which were in car seats or wearing restraints.
Scotts Valley police said they arrested a man after allegedly slapping an elderly woman walking with her grandson on Scotts Valley Drive Thursday morning.
The post Man arrested after slapping elderly woman in Scotts Valley appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - California Highway Patrol officers are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision on a freeway connector ramp in San Jose Tuesday night. Officials said the person was killed on the northbound US 101 to the I-280/I-680 transition ramp. CHP is investigating. The investigation has caused the closure of two of the three lanes.
SAN LEANDRO -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday in San Leandro, according to police.Ciprian Tudor, 37, was arrested after police received calls at 2:51 p.m. about the shooting at Calgary Street and Lewelling Boulevard. The victim was a man who later passed away from his injuries at a nearby hospital, police said. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators believe that the men may have argued about the ownership of a trailer. Police identified Tudor as the suspect and he was arrested in Pleasanton around 5:15 p.m. He had six rifles at the time of his arrest, but police have not confirmed whether they were used in the shooting. The case, San Leandro's second homicide of 2022, is expected to be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on June 11, police said.
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is looking to obtain an arrest warrant for aCarmel Valley man for his involvement in the death of a Salinas mother who died in a 2019 crash. Video Player | 'Full of spirit, very tough' family of Rosie Figueroa, killed...
1 person killed after a traffic collision in Stockton (Stockton, CA)Nationwide Report. A male juvenile lost his life after a crash Monday in Stockton. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place at around 3:52 p.m. on Sperry Road and South Airport Way [...]
CHP Hollister-Gilroy said a 51-year-old man died Sunday on southbound Highway 101 near Blossom Hill Road after hitting a tree.
The post CHP: Morgan Hill man dies on Highway 101 after hitting tree appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0