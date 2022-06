CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones has declared a citywide state of emergency after a devastating fire ripped through a condo building this week and left 150 families displaced. The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Monday on the second floor of the 312-unit condo complex at 200 Park Ave. in Calumet City, in the Park of River Oaks Condo Association. Winds drove the flames all the way to the seventh floor. The blaze left 150 families homeless, according to Jaclyn Saucier, president of the Park of River Oaks Condo Association. ...

