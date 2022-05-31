Summer Game Fest 2022 reveals developer, publisher lineup

What you need to know

The Summer Game Fest showcase is set for June 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

The lineup of developers and publishers taking part in Summer Game Fest has been revealed.

PlayStation, Xbox, Square Enix, Bloober Team, and many more are part of the confirmed roster.

The time of summer gaming announcements is drawing near, with confirmed participants for one of the big events.

On Tuesday, Summer Game Fest revealed the lineup of developers and publishers taking part in one of many gaming events for 2022 . There's a wide spread, from platform holders like Xbox and PlayStation to smaller studios founded in recent years like Frost Giant Studios.

So far, the list of partners for Summer Game Fest 2022 includes 2K, Activision, Atlus, Bandai Namco, Bloober Team, Capcom, Coffee Stain, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Digital Extremes, DotEmu, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Focus Entertainment, Frost Giant Studios, Humble Games, Level Infinite, Mediatonic, MiHoYo, Netflix, PlayStation, Raw Fury, Samsung Gaming Hub, Sega, Skybound Games, Square Enix, Steam, Studio MDHR, Tribeca Festival, Warner Bros. Games, and Xbox, with more to be confirmed later on.

“It’s year three for Summer Game Fest, and I’m excited to be able to bring the community together once again to celebrate everything we love about games,” said Geoff Keighley, curator and host of Summer Game Fest.

Summer Game Fest is being held on June 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. The event will feature new reveals and updates on existing games alike. Following this is Day of the Devs, which is being held immediately after Summer Game Fest ends. After Summer Game Fest and Day of the Devs, there's other big showcases on the way in June, like the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase , which is set for June 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET.